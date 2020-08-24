Warriors defeat Chargers in dual

LAKE MILLS - Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran by 56 shots in a dual on Monday at Lake Mills Golf Club.

Maya Heckmann shot an event-best round of 5-over-par 41 and Ava Heckmann shot 45, including a birdie at the par-4 16th hole, to lead the Warriors, who shot 183 as a team.

Ella Butzine (47) and Lauren Lostetter (50) rounded out the scoring for Lakeside. Kaylea Affeld's round of 54 was not counted.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran shot 239 and didn't record a sub-50 score.

The Warriors are scheduled to next compete on Monday in the Hartford Invitational beginning at 8:30 a.m.

