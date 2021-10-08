WEST ALLIS — Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed seventh while the boys finished 13th at the Viking Invitational at McCarty Park on Thursday.
Sophomore Jemma Habben led the Phoenix girls with a time of 19 minutes, 58.4 seconds. Also scoring for the team were freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (26th, 21:15) and Calliope Horn (28th, 21:18) and sophomores Alexis Veenhuis (48th, 21:53) and Ellie Backus (82nd, 22:57).
“This was a big-time meet with big-time competition,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“The course at McCarty Park definitely has the makings of a fast course. Our top runners didn’t necessarily all set PRs this meet, but we had a couple that stood out today. Jemma Habben continues to impress, and to place fifth at this meet with this level of competition shows that she is the cream of the crop.”
Scoring points for Luther Prep’s boys were sophomore Eliott Heiderich (40th, 17:48), senior Jason Horn (72nd, 18:57), freshman Sam Splinter (75th, 19:06), sophomore Noah Sulzle (95th, 19:53), and senior Jesus Chavez (104th, 20:30).
“Eliott Heiderich probably has more to give; he has not reached his ceiling yet,” Gumm said.
“I know he wants to see better times. Jason Horn, one of our seniors on the team, continues to improve and to be a leader for the handful of younger runners on the team.
“As we look forward to the Capitol Conference meet next weekend, we will need to make sure that the back half of both our varsity teams are performing at peak level. The fourth and fifth runners can really make or break a team’s score. We want to make sure we can put our runners in a position to be the most successful.”
Luther Prep hosts the Capitol Conference cross country on Saturday, Oct. 16th, at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown. The races begin at 10 a.m.
Team scores — girls: Middleton 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 97, Verona 142, Divine Savior Holy Angels 151, Kenosha Indian Trail 170, Menomonee Falls 180, Luther Prep 181, Oconomowoc 193, Wauwatosa East 195, Stoughton 220, Brookfield Academy 240, Wisconsin Lutheran 281, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 283, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 419
Team scores — boys: Wauwatosa East 46, Kenosha Indian Trail 70 Verona 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 93, West Allis Hale 181, Menomonee Falls 195, Stoughton 211, Catholic Memorial 222, Oconomowoc 258, Sun Prairie 285, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 303, Milwaukee Pius XI 327, Luther Prep 383, Greenfield 389, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 396, New Berlin Eisenhower 440, Brookfield Academy 503
