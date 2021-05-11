LODI -- Luther Prep's baseball team lost 1-0 at Lodi in Capitol North game on Tuesday after the Blue Devils' Chance Meier hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning.
"This was a real tough game," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "We had a runner at third three times and could not find a way to get him in. Both Elijah Shevey and Aiden Paxton combined for a real well-pitched game. We just didn't do enough offensively to get the job done for them.
"As the game went along, both teams were trying to find a way to get a runner into scoring position. In both the seventh and the ninth, senior catcher Owen Ernest threw strikes to second to cut down runners. Those were key to keeping us in the game."
Luther Prep starter Elijah Shevey went six shutout innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing four hits. Aiden Paxton took the loss after working the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one while giving up four hits.
Lodi's Keegan Fleischman hit a bloop double down the right field line with two outs in the tenth. Meier followed with a bloop hit of his own to left just out of the reach of Jackson Heiman on an 0-2 delivery from Paxton.
For Luther Prep (6-3, 3-2 Capitol), Kyle Schupmann tripled, which was one of the team's four hits. The Blue Devils tallied nine hits.
Lodi's Logan Lauterback struck out one over two clean innings to earn the decision.
The Phoenix host Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
LODI 1, LUTHER PREP 0 (10)
Luther Prep 000 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
Lodi 000 000 000 1 -- 1 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LP: Shevey (6-4-0-0-2-6); Paxton (L; 3.2-4-0-0-1-2). LO: Melchior (4-3-0-0-2-7), Possehl (4-1-0-0-2-2), Lauterbach (W; 2-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters -- LP: Schupmann (3B); LO: Lauterbach 2x5, Melchior 2x4, Richer 2x4, Fleischman (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.