Eagles top Burlington

JEFFERSON — Jefferson turned in another stellar defensive performance as the Eagles defeated visiting Burlington 45-26 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Senior guard Ainsley Howard and sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson both scored 10 points for Jefferson, which moved to 10-0.

The Eagles dominated the first half, leading 26-6 at the halftime break. Burlington recorded just nine field goals.

Jefferson plays at East Troy on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in Rock Valley Conference action.

JEFFERSON 45, BURLINGTON 26

Burlington 6 20 — 26

Jefferson 26 19 — 45

BURLINGTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — San Felippo 1 0-0 3; Kransh 0 2-4 2; Reesman 1 0-0 3; Preusker 2 1-2 5; Teberg 1 0-0 2; Busch 1 0-0 3; Wright 1 0-0 3; Stoughton 1 1-4 3; Runekl 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-10 26.

JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 3; Messmann 2 1-2 5; Howard 4 0-0 10; Dearborn 1 0-0 3; Helmink 2 0-0 5; Johnson 4 2-2 10; Peterson 2 0-2 4; Krause 0 1-2 1; Fox 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 4-11 45.

3-pointers: B 4 (San Felippo, Reesman, Busch, Wright), J 5 (Madden, Howard 2, Dearborn, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 11.

