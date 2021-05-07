MCFARLAND — Freshman Drew Hinrichs and sophomore Abby Walsh homered to back freshman pitcher Abby Murray as the Watertown softball team topped host McFarland 10-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Murray earned her first varsity win with a complete-game effort. She allowed 11 hits, one earned while striking out three and walking one.
“Watertown came to play a complete game today, defensively turning three double plays and scattering 11 hits,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“Riley Lang got us going in the top of third, ended the game 2-for-3. Drew Hinrichs and Abby Walsh both went yard, totaling six RBI. Maggie Strupp continues to provide offensive at the top of our order. It was a total team effort with us scoring runs up and down our lineup.”
Hinrichs hit a 2-run homer to center in the fifth, extending the Watertown margin to 6-0.
In the sixth, junior Maggie Strupp doubled with two down and scored on a Hinrichs double. Walsh followed by a three-run blast to center field.
The Goslings (3-1) scored three runs via error to open the scoring in the third inning and senior Madison Fischer drove in a run in the fourth.
Both teams had 11 hits and four of WHS’s went for extra bases, including a double by junior Lauryn Olson.
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson today at 6 p.m. for a Badger South game.
WATERTOWN 10,
McFARLAND 1
Watertown 003 124 0 — 10 11 0
McFarland 000 100 0 — 1 11 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Murray (W; 7-11-1-1-1-3-1); M: Bieri (L; 7-11-10-7-4-2).
Leading hitters — W: Hinrichs 2x4 (2B, HR, 2R, 3BI), Walsh (HR, 3BI), Lang 2x3, Olson (2B); M: Bieri 2x4, Butler 2x3, Johnson 3x3, Fortune (2B), Judd 2x3. At Waubesa Elementary School, McFarland.
