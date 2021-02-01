Juniors forwards Taylor Zellmer and Grace Schmidt scored 17 points apiece as the Luther Prep girls basketball team defeated DeForest 71-65 on Monday at LPS.
The Phoenix, who have won three straight and six of their last seven, hit seven 3-pointers and pulled away in the second half.
“The outside shooting from Taylor and Anna Kieselhorst was phenomenal tonight,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We shot 7-for-10 from the 3-point line. Taylor and Anna were each perfect. When you shoot 70 percent from the 3-point line, that’s really big for our other girls to step in and pick up the scoring.
“DeForest was aggressive all night with that press and forced us into some bad turnovers. Even when we had turnovers they had cold streaks where shots weren’t falling. It was a good, hard-fought high school basketball game. Really happy the way the girls kept battling. To win a game against a quality opponent like DeForest is really fun for us.”
Sophomore guard Anna Kieselhorst added a career-high 16 points, making three 3-pointers, and senior forward Lauren Paulsen totaled 13 points as Luther Prep (8-4) scored its season-high point total. The team is averaging 70 points in its last three games.
“We’re sharing the ball nicely and rotating the ball better than earlier in the season,” Schroeder said. “We talked about making sure we didn’t come out flat-footed offensively and for everyone to be more aggressive offensively whether that was driving or taking the open 3s. Be patient for good shots from outside and attack rack. Facilitate and sharing the ball around are key. It’s been nice to see the way girls share the ball. We had four scorers tonight in double-digits which is huge. If we can continue sharing the ball and everybody hits tough shots we’ll continue winning tough games. Proud of the way the girls played.”
After a back-and-forth first half, things were knotted at 33 all.
Kieselhorst hit a 3-pointer that tied it at 45 midway through the second half. Schmidt scored inside and Zellmer knocked down a wing 3-pointer, pushing the Phoenix edge to 56-50 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
DeForest (7-4) went on an 8-2 run to close within 59-58 with 5:45 left.
From there, Paulsen hit a floater and Kieselhorst had a breakaway layin that extended things. Paulsen then hit four bonus free throws, extending the lead to 67-60 with 3:10 to go. The Norskies, who went cold for stretches from the field and shot just 5-for-14 from the free throw line, couldn’t close within less than five down the stretch.
“The girls did a nice job,” Schroeder said. “We mixed some things up tonight and played more zone than in the past. Girls did an excellent job rotating in the second half. They were finding some gaps in our zone. Girls rotated better and had a better feel for how to play our zone. Happy with the hustle we had chasing down fastbreaks. Lauren has such a long reach she can get those blocks. Good to have a defender down there to deter someone from having an open look. We had girls hustling down to prevent 2-on1 chances or to get the rebound.”
DeForest pressed the length of the floor and applied constant pressure to ball handlers, wreaking havoc at times with their length.
“There’s always things you can clean up,” Schroeder said. “We needed to take care of the ball better. Had too many turnovers. Girls kept battling and played solid defense and boxed out well. Good to get a look against a good, long team like DeForest. They are long on the press. That’s good pressure for us to have to face since we know that’s what’s coming up in the next few weeks.”
Zellmer's 17 points were a career-best and senior guard Grace Kieselhorst scored five points for LPS.
Freshman guard Rylan Oberg led the Norskies with a game-high 18 points.
The Phoenix host Lake Mills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 71,
DeFOREST 65
DeForest 33 32 — 65
Luther Prep 33 38 — 71
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Compe 4 1-2 10, Roth 4 1-2 9, M. Pickhardt 2 2-4 6, Kelliher 5 0-2 14, Szepieniec 2 0-0 4, Derlein 1 0-0 3, Oberg 8 0-0 18, Hahn 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 5-14 65.
LUTHER PREP — A. Kieselhorst 5 3-4 16, Paulsen 4 4-4 13, Fitzsimmons 1 1-2 3, G. Kieselhorst 2 1-2 5, Schmidt 5 6-13, 17, Zellmer 6 3-5 17. Totals 23 18-30 71.
3-point goals: D 8 (Kelliher 4, Oberg 2, Compe 1, Derlein 1); LP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 3, Paulsen 1, Schmidt 1, Zellmer 2). Total fouls: D 18; LP 14.
