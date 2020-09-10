POYNETTE — Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys and Lake Mills’ girls teams won in dominant fashion at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Lake Mills placed five runners in the top ten to claim the girls team title with 28 points. Luther Prep placed second with 57 points.
Freshman Ava Vesperman (second, 21, minutes, 8 seconds), seniors Brooke Fair (third, 21:17) and Lauren Winslow (fifth, 22:07), sophomore Jenna Hosey (eighth, 23:04) and freshman Olivia Klubertanz (tenth, 23:10) all contributed to the winning tally for the L-Cats.
Luther Prep placed eight runners in the top 25. Freshman Jemma Habben (seventh, 22:51), senior Katelyn Mensching (ninth, 23:08), freshman Alexis Veenhuis (12th, 23:16), junior Alana Sulzle (13th, 23:29) and senior Hope Sulzle (18th, 23:51) were the first five in for the Phoenix.
Dodgeland’s girls took third with 76 points. Junior Miranda Firari (sixth, 22:50) led the Trojans, followed by freshmen Ava Raasch (fourth, 21:53) and Syvana Benzing (25th, 24:38), sophomore Sayrah Benzing (30th, 25:09) and freshman Sandra Osorio (31st, 25:10).
Waterloo’s girls placed seventh with 202 points. Freshman Reina Degler (49th, 26:47), sophomore Julia Asik (56th, 27:23), sophomore Maddelyn Webster (63rd, 28:26), freshman Cordelia Webber (71st, 29:54) and freshman Alisa Sheshina (86ht, 31:59) scored for the Pirates.
Johnson Creek’s girls took eighth with 238 points. Freshmen Hailey Kvalheim (64th, 28:30), Ava Sixel (73rd, 30:06) and Hannah Seaborne (84th, 31:08) and juniors Dylan Thomas (89th, 32:31) and Adriell Patterson (95th, 34:44) scored for the Bluejays.
Junior Zach Huffman won the boys race in 17 minutes, 21 seconds to lead Deerfield/Cambridge to a first place total of 28 points. Poynette finished a distant second with 71 points.
Luther Prep’s boys finished third with 84 points. Freshman Ezekiel Finkbeiner (fourth, 18:29), junior Elijah Hutchinson (eighth, 18:44), Micaiah Bublitz (42nd, 21:12) and junior Teagan Koelpin (45th, 21:21) scored for the Phoenix.
“This meet had some unique aspects to it, due to Covid-19 considerations,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “Pairs of schools had different start times, so we raced against only Markesan later in the day. The race was also run without spectators. It almost felt eerie as the two teams ran in the hushed quiet of the course.
“I think our runners handled all of that well and were motivated to push themselves without a multitude of other schools to race against and fans to cheer them on.”
Lake Mills finished sixth in the boys race with 173 points. Senior Quentin Saylor (27th, 20:06), freshman James Hafenstein (37th, 20:47), sophomore Landon Dierkes (54th, 21:35) and seniors Sam Giombetti (55th, 21:43) and Cooper Clark (57th, 21:49) scored for the L-Cats.
Waterloo’s boys took ninth with a 198 score. Senior Jonathan Aguero (21st, 19:50), senior Andrew Battenberg (58th, 21:56), senior Brody Tschanz (60th, 21:59), senior Maxwell Schneider (67th, 22:59) and junior Kyle Fugate (77th, 23:59) scored for the Pirates.
Johnson Creek’s boys took ninth with 200 points. Senior Dylan Gruss (14th, 19:20), freshman Tyler Skogman (44th, 21:17), junior Levi Berres (53rd, 21:33), junior Travis Christensen (102nd, 26:06) and freshman Ben Trudell (116th, 32:39) scored for the Bluejays.
Dodgeland’s boys fielded an incomplete team. Senior Evan Finger (second, 17:44), sophomore Logan Pickart (13th, 19:19), sophomore Zakaree Reinwald (24th, 19:59) and senior James Browning (59th, 21:57) competed for the Trojans.
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 28, Luther Prep 57, Dodgeland 76, Poynette 96, Deerfield/Cambridge 118, Rio/Fall River 165, Waterloo 202, Johnson Creek 238
Team scores — boys: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Poynette 71, Luther Prep 84, Palmyra-Eagle 120, Marshall 121, Lake Mills 173, Rio/Fall River 191, Waterloo 198, Johnson Creek 200
