JEFFERSON — The Eagles combined to outscore East Troy, 29-0, in a Rock Valley doubleheader Saturday at Riverfront Park.
Jefferson won the first game 10-0 and the second game 19-0.
In game one, Eden Dempsey drove in three runs off two hits and also scored once. Savannah Serdynski and Aidyn Messmann both collected a pair of runs and hits in the victory.
Claire Beck pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven in the process.
The Eagles made short work of the Trojans in game two, finishing the contest in three innings. Messmann drove in four runs off three hits and recorded a run. Serdynski scored three runs and also picked up three hits and three RBIs.
Emily Shouse batted in four runs and touched home plate three times.
Julia Ball got the win in the circle, giving up three hits and no earned runs. She also struck out three batters as the team improved to 6-0 overall and in the RVC.
The Eagles host Lakeside Lutheran today at 5 p.m.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 10, EAST TROY 0
East Troy 000 000 X — 0 5 2
Jefferson 101 008 X — 10 14 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ET: Kreuzinger 2-5-1-0-1; J: Beck 6-5-0-0-7.
Leading hitters — ET: Schreiber 2B; J: Serdynski 2x3 (2B), Messmann 2x3, Dempsey 2x4, Mengel 3x4, Kolehouse 2x2.
Game 2
Jefferson 847 XXX X — 19 14 0
East Troy 000 XXX X — 0 3 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ball 3-3-0-0-3; ET: Atkinson 2-9-3-2-3.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x3, Messmann 3x4 (2B), Fairfield 2x3, Shouse 2x3; ET: Pluess 2B.
