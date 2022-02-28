SUN PRAIRIE — The deflections and the disruptions were there, as always.
But the transition points were not.
Sixth-seeded Watertown ran into a similarly stout defensive club in third-seeded Sun Prairie, and the Cardinals won the battle and a Division 1 regional championship with a 57-37 victory on Saturday night.
Sun Prairie (22-4) opened the game on a 14-4 run and led from wire-to-wire. Watertown (18-8) rallied to within three points twice in the first half and five points once early in the second half, but the Goslings spent the night chasing the Cardinals in vain.
Junior guard Antionique Auston scored a game-high 17 points for Sun Prairie, including all three of her team’s 3-pointers on the night. Her first triple opened the scoring, and another 3 from the left wing and a driving layup put the Cardinals up 10-2 with less than four minutes gone in the contest.
Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs answered Auston’s first 3 with a putback, but Watertown’s leading scorer picked up three fouls over the game’s first six minutes and spent the rest of the first half on the bench. She finished with four points.
“She was face guarded out there most of the game and we didn’t have too many advantages out there, so we tried to put her in the post a little bit and tried to get some points that way,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
Hinrichs headed to the bench with her team trailing by eight and the deficit quickly grew to 10, but the Goslings responded with seven unanswered points to climb back in this one.
Junior guard Ellie Demet began the run with a jumper. Senior guard Lily Gifford knocked down a open 3 from the corner, then dished to freshman forward Alyx Johnson for a basket underneath to make it 14-11 with 7:42 left in the first half.
Johnson led the Goslings with 11 points, but Sun Prairie stuffed just about anyone else looking to attack the lane. Makiah Hawk, a 6-foot-1 junior post, put up a roof and 5-10 junior Marie Outlay helped out repeatedly to force missed shots and turnovers. The Cardinals were long and athletic across the board, and they also got away with a lot of contact, which made them even more formidable. Even when they turned the ball over on offense, they limited Watertown’s transition opportunities.
Despite that, Watertown hung around for awhile. Freshman guard Megan Doherty provided good minutes with Hinrichs on the bench and poured in three points on a jumper and a free throw. Demet hit a 3 from the left wing with 1:37 to go to make it 22-18.
Hawk closed the first half and started the second half with inside baskets to push the lead to eight. Hinrichs kicked the ball to senior forward Riley Quinn and she drained the open look from the right wing to make it a 26-21 game with 16:39 left in regulation, but it was all Cardinals after that.
Outlay came up with five steals in the second half alone for Sun Prairie. She and junior wing Avree Antony converted back-to-back baseline drives for layups to push the lead to double figures and that’s where it stayed the rest of the game.
“We couldn’t get too much to fall in the second half and they kind of chipped away at us and we had a couple costly turnovers,” Stollberg said. “We were without Drew for two weeks. We figured we’d all get a little bit better and when she came back, it would give us a boost.
“They’ve got incredible athletes out there and they are not going to let you do what you want, so we had to adjust a little bit. We couldn’t get quite as many points and offensively, there were some really tough plays that they made, just finding their way around people.”
Despite losing numerous veterans to graduation off successful teams the past few seasons, Stollberg guided this newly forged group into the program’s winningest in 16 seasons.
“We have a lot coming back,” Stollberg said. “We’re going to miss our four seniors, Riley, Lily, Miah (Nelson) and Kim (Hafenstein). Shout out to my assistant coaches Erin Stuerwald and Brian Beaudo and Andy Woodard. Not only have they put in a ton of work throughout the season, but they did so much get us ready for the playoffs and to keep the team tougher. It’s a group effort to have the season we did.”
SUN PRAIRIE 57, WATERTOWN 37
Watertown 18 19 — 37
Sun Prairie 24 33 — 57
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Doherty 1 1-2 3, Oiler 1 2-2 4, Demet 2 0-1 5, Johnson 4 3-6 11, Gifford 2 0-2 5, Hinrichs 1 2-4 4, Quinn 2 0-0 5 Totals 13 8-17 37
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta tp) — Antony 3 4-4 10, Rademacher 2 1-2 5, Makenzie Hawk 1 0-1 2, Barksdale 1 0- 2, Strey 1 0-0 2, Makiah Hawk 4 0-3 8, Outlay 3 5-7 3 5-7 11, Auston 6 2-3 17
Three-point goals — W (Demet, Gifford, Quinn), SP (Auston 3)
Total fouls — W 17, SP 13
Fouled out — W (Hinrichs)
Technical foul — SP (Makiah Hawk)
