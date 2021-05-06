POYNETTE -- Andy Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs driven in as the Lake Mills baseball team took down host Poynette 10-5 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (2-2, 1-2 Capitol North) scored five times in the sixth to break it open.
Starter Brandon Wiberg threw five innings, allowing five earned on six hits while striking out seven and walking three to earn the decision. Carpenter threw two clean innings in relief.
Elijah Lee tripled and drove in a pair of runs and Derek Bruce doubled as Lake Mills tallied nine hits.
Poynette, which got 3 2/3 innings from starter Kelby Peterson, committed five errors and had seven hits.
The L-Cats play a doubleheader at Monroe on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
LAKE MILLS 10, POYNETTE 5
Lake Mills 021 205 0 — 10 9 1
Poynette 101 300 0 — 5 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (W; 5-6-5-5-7-3), Carpenter (2-1-0-0-3-1); P: K. Petersen (3.2-5-5-3-2-4), Hansen (L; 3.1-4-5-5-1-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2x4 (2B, 3 RBI), Lee (3B, 2 RBI), De. Bruce (2B); P: Leiterman 2x3, McCormick 2x3, Horne 2x3. At Pauquette Park, Poynette.
