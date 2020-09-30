Phoenix lose to host Trojans

EAST TROY -- Luther Prep's girls tennis team lost 5-2 at East Troy in a nonconference dual on Wednesday.

The Phoenix (9-2) won a pair of singles matches.

At the No. 2 flight, Haley Olson defeated Jessica Tess 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-10.

Abigail Schewe (No. 3) rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory over Izzy Galluzzo.

Luther Prep plays at Watertown today at 4 p.m.

EAST TROY 5, LUTHER PREP 2

Singles

No. 1 -- Lauren Lindow (ET) def. Alethia Schmidt (LP) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 -- Haley Olson (LP) def. Jessica Tess (ET) 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-10

No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Izzy Galluzzo (ET) 2-6, 6-2, 10-8

No. 4 -- Olivia Egle (ET) def. Katie Schmidt (LP) 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7

Doubles

No. 1 -- Sophia Rondeau/Katie Metcalf, EAST TROY HIGH def. Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep - Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-4, 7-5

No. 2 -- Olivia Fitch/Emma Scuric (ET) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 -- Emily Stern/Sarah Scanlan (ET) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) 6-0, 6-1

