Levi Birkholz sank 3-pointers to close out each half, and those were the difference for Lakeside Lutheran.
The 6-foot-2 junior hit a 25-foot straight on triple in the closing seconds of regulation to give the Warriors a 52-51 Capitol North win over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (3-4, 1-1 in conference) opened the game on an 11-2 run, capped by sophomore Ben Vasold’s three-point play with 11 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half. Birkholz, who scored Lakeside’s only points early on a transition dunk, pulled the Warriors back in it with a three-point play of his own. He finished with 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, including a 3 from the top in the final seconds to trim Luther Prep’s lead to 25-20 at halftime.
The Warriors came out in the second period and built a five-point edge of their own. Lakeside was ahead until roughly the two-minute mark when the Phoenix rallied to pull ahead 50-48 with 1 minute, 30 seconds left.
Luther Prep split a pair at the line with a minute left to go ahead by three. The Phoenix secured the board and were fouled once more in the bonus, missing the first attempt. Lakeside countered with a score off a set play to pull within 51-49 and got the ball back with 16 seconds remaining and called timeout. Out of the break, the Warriors drew up an isolation play for Birkholz.
"I thought he'd take it to the hole," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "If they helped, we had Trey (Lauber) opposite where we were going to drive. Levi surveyed with the ball above the key and they were sitting tight in the paint, so he made the decision he wasn't going to get to the basket without drawing two, three or four guys. He dribbled in and pulled up point blank with four seconds left.
"To be able to persevere and get through not having played our best with win we'll learn and grow from was good. This is a lesson that you have to be ready to go no matter who you're playing.
"Our defense stayed consistent and got us the lead back. On a night we offensively struggled, we still put ourselves in position to win by playing good halfcourt defense."
The Warriors withstood a hostile atmosphere in front of a packed house at LPS.
"A ton of credit to Luther Prep, they were full of energy," Jahns said. "Their crowd was big and vocal. It was a hostile environment to play in. We knew it was a contest they were there to play. They set us back on our heels early. Happy with our guys that we withstood a hostile environment and didn't crack. We found a way to win."
Lakeside (9-2, 3-0) stayed in it behind a balanced attack in which eight Warriors scored. Junior Trey Lauber scored all 10 of his points after the break for the Warriors.
Senior Tom Balge scored a game-high 28 points to lead Luther Prep, which inbounded from halfcourt with three seconds left in regulation but couldn’t get a final look to go.
“We got a decent look, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
The Phoenix came out with great defensive intensity and took advantage of cold shooting by the Warriors to score in bunches in transition early. Marcus Fitzsimmons added 14 for the Phoenix.
“We’ve been working all week on our defensive intensity, and guys are buying in,” Vasold said. “I thought defensive we played the best we had all year. I am really happy about that. They are a good team that is well coached. They don’t make mistakes. They played good help side defense and switched up some things in the second half that gave us some trouble.
“Overall, I was real pleased with the energy of our boys. They played their hearts out and wanted it badly. Lakeside won it, we didn’t lose it. They did what they needed to do.”
On Friday, Luther Prep plays at Heritage Christian while Lakeside travels to face Edgewood.
LAKESIDE 52, LUTHER PREP 51
Lakeside 20 32 — 52
Luther Prep 25 26 — 51
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauber 5 0-0 10, Miller 2 3-6 7, Yahnke 1 1-1 3, Schuetz 1 1-1 3, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 6 3-3 17, Schmidt 2 0-1 4, Misnaming 1 0-2 3, Liermann 1 1-2 3 Totals 20 9-14 52
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 2 1-1 6, Balge 13 2-4 28, Guse 0 1-2 1, Koelpin 2 0-0 4, Fitzsimmons 7 0-1 14 Totals 22 5-10 51
Three-point goals — LL (Lauber 3, Birkholz, Misna), LP (Vasold, Balge 2)
Total fouls — LL 13, LP 17
