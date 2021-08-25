LAKE MILLS — Isaac Lambert and Jailen Ortega each had hat tricks as the Lake Mills boys soccer team defeated visiting Jefferson, 6-0, in a nonconference season-opening game on Tuesday.
Lambert scored in the 12th and 22nd minutes before Ortega made it a 4-0 game at halftime by finding the back of the net in the 25th and 29th minutes.
Lambert scored on an assist by Ortega five minutes into the second stanza, securing his hat trick, and Ortega got his hat trick on an assist from Lucas Hart in the 79th minute.
L-Cat goalie Cael Bower made two saves. Eagles keeper Sam Stizes stopped seven shots.
Jefferson travels to face Lodi on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills plays at River Valley on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 6,
JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 4 2 — 6
First half: Lambert, 11:03; Lambert, 21:15; Ortega, 24:40; Ortega, 28:44.
Second half: Lambert (Ortega), 50:50; Ortega (Hart), 78:33.
Saves: J (Stizes) 7, LM (Bower) 2.
Shots on goal: J 2; LM 13.
