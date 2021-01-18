Vikings top Bluejays

PECATONICA — Lexi Swanson and Brittany Rue both had big games, but it was not enough to take down host Pecatonica, which beat the Johnson Creek girls basketball team 70-52 in a nonconference game on Friday.

Rue scored a team-high 26 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Swanson scored 23 points for the Bluejays. Johnson Creek (1-13) led 27-22 at halftime.

, but surrendered 48 points in the second half.

