PECATONICA — Lexi Swanson and Brittany Rue both had big games, but it was not enough to take down host Pecatonica, which beat the Johnson Creek girls basketball team 70-52 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Rue scored a team-high 26 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Swanson scored 23 points for the Bluejays. Johnson Creek (1-13) led 27-22 at halftime.
, but surrendered 48 points in the second half.
