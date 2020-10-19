L-Cats top Warriors

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills boys soccer team concluded regular-season play with an 8-2 home victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.

John Wilke and Jailen Ortega each notched hat tricks for the L-Cats (7-3-1).

Wilke scored in the seventh minute on a penalty kick and also found the back of the net in the 66th and 88th minutes. Ortega scored in the 10th, 24th and 27th minutes, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Hayden Hendricks scored twice for Lakeside (5-5-1).

"Despite being able to have some decent attacks and control at different points, we were not able stop the dangerous attacks by the many Lake Mills weapons," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Lakeside looks to regroup in their first playoff game against Richland Center on Thursday."

Kyle Wardall had a 21st-minute goal and Henry Ruedebusch scored in the 90th minute for the L-Cats, who have won three straight and are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Lake Mills is the top seed in its WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket and will host either fourth-seeded River Valley or fifth-seeded St. John's Northwestern Military Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the regional final.

Lakeside is seeded third and will host sixth-seeded Richland Center on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the regional semis.

LAKE MILLS 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2

Lakeside Lutheran 1 1 — 2

Lake Mills 5 3 — 8

First half: LM — Wilke (PK), 6:00; Ortega, 9:00; Wardall, 20:00, Ortega, 23:00; Ortega, 26:00; LL — Hendricks (Krenke), 35:00.

Second half: LL — Hendricks, 51:00; LM — Wilke, 65:00; Wilke, 87:00; Ruedebusch, 89:00.

Saves: LL (Punzel) 16; LM (Schmidt) 10.

Shots: LL 12; LM 22.

