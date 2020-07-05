NEOSHO — Brandon Egnarski had five hits and Brett Jacobson had five RBIs as the Neosho Rockets defeated the Helenville Rebels 20-0 in a Rock River League baseball game at Village Park on Sunday.
Neosho (2-0 RRL) broke the game open early with an 11-run rally in the first inning.
Shane Murphy started and earned the decision for the Rockets with three scoreless innings. Danny Llanas, Nicholas Balmer, Austin Geller and Bayne Johnson finished up in relief.
Brent Young was hit by pitch twice, bringing his season total to four in just two games. Young and Egnarski each finished with three RBIs. Geller, Llanas, Robby Proehl and Zach Lauersdorf each added two hits for Neosho, which travels to face Watertown on Sunday.
NEOSHO 20, HELENVILLE 0
Helenville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Neosho (11)41 400 X — 20 19 1
WP: Murphy
LP: Kostroski
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Heederik 3-0-0-0, Draeger 3-0-0-0, Sievers 3-0-0-0, Kostroski 1-0-0-0, Schoonover 2-0-1-0, Clark 2-0-1-0, Acosta 2-0-0-0, Kurtz 2-0-0-0, Willer 2-0-0-0, Palm 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-2-0
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-4-5-3, Wendt 1-0-0-0, Crabtree 1-0-0-0, Archambeau 2-0-0-0, Jacobson 5-1-3-5, Johnson 2-2-0-1, Geller 3-2-2-1, Llanas 2-1-2-0, Brewer 2-0-0-0, Beyer 3-1-1-1, Young 2-3-1-3, Proehl 3-2-2-2, Savana 3-1-1-2, Lauersdorf 2-3-2-1, Balmer 0-0-0-1 Totals 36-20-19-17
2B — H (Schoonover), N (Egnarski 2, Lauersdorf)
3B — N (Jacobson)
