WHITEWATER — Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin teamed to win the No. 1 doubles flight and Luther Prep's boys tennis team placed third at Friday's Rock Valley Conference tournament contested at UW-Whitewater.

East Troy won the tournament with 37 points, Big Foot/Williams Bay (25.5) took second followed by the Phoenix (21). Jefferson (0) finished seventh.

In the final conference standings, East Troy took first with 22 points while Luther Prep (20) got second and Big Foot/Williams Bay (18) was third. Jefferson (0) placed in seventh.

Bourman/Koelpin topped McFarland's Carter Snyder/David Templeton 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

The Phoenix pair of Jed Mittelstadt and Isaiah Schlomer were runners-up at the No. 3 doubles flight, falling to East Troy's Chase Murphy/Jake Malloy 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.

Luther Prep had three third place finishes. Noah Koelpin (No. 3 flight) defeated Edgerton's Peter Hazeltine 7-5, 6-3. Sean Kappl (No. 4) beat McFarland's Ben Pimental 6-4, 6-0. In doubles, Eli Crass and Rees Roecker (No. 2 flight) beat McFarland's Sean Fernan/John Stuntebeck 7-5, 6-4.

LPS No. 1 singles player Judd Guse finished fourth, losing to Edgerton's Jacob Anderson 6-3, 6-4 in the third place match.

Jefferson's Vinny Bonofiglo lost to McFarland's Cash Kujak 6-3, 6-2 in the third place match for No. 2 singles.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: East Troy 37 points; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 25.5; Luther Prep 21; McFarland 17; Edgerton 10; Whitewater 8; Jefferson 0.

Dual-meet point totals: Luther Prep 12; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 8; McFarland 6; Edgerton 4; Whitewater 2; Jefferson 0.

Final conference standings: East Troy 22; Luther Prep 20; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 18; McFarland 12; Edgerton 8; Whitewater 4; Jefferson 0.

Championship matches

Singles — No. 1: Lindow, ET, def. Rolfe, WBF. No. 2: Brehm, ET, def. Peyer, WBF, 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Paullin, ET, def. Greenwald, WBF, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Edwards, ET, def. McHugh, WBF, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — No. 1: Bourman/M. Koelpin, WLP, def. Snyder/Templeton, McF, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Robison/Grunow, WBF, def. Cliffgard/Erman, ET, 7-6 (4), 6-4. No. 3: Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Mittelstadt/Schlomer, WLP, 6-3, 6-1.

Third-place matches

Singles — No. 1: Anderson, Ed, def. Guse, WLP, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Kujak, McF, def. Bonofiglo, J, 6-3, 6-2. No. 3: N. Koelpin, WLP, def. Hazeltine, Edg, 7-5, 6-3. No. 4: Kappl, WLP, def. Pimental, McF, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles — No. 1: Maternowski/Stoner, ET, def. Wence/Stevenson, W, 6-4, 7-6. No. 2: Crass/Roecker, WLP, def. Fernan/Stuntebeck, McF, 7-5, 6-4. No. 3: Hiane/Desal, McF, def. Ocampo/Pechi, WBF, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

