LA CROSSE — The Prairie du Chien sectional produced four of the six medal winners in the Division 2 boys 300 intermediate hurdles event at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Three of them were known commodities.
Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth repeated as 110 and 300 hurdles champion. Jefferson senior Nicholas Hottinger was the best Division 2 hurdler in the state not named Lucas Heyroth based on season-long honor roll times, and he placed second in the two hurdle races. Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski placed in the 110s and sixth in the 300 hurdles after qualifying for state in both events last year.
The pleasant surprise of the bunch was Luther Prep senior Jeremiah Stanton.
Stanton made it through the sectional gauntlet and performed brilliantly in his first state appearance. He made the 300 hurdle finals with a trials time of 40.32, then earned a third place medal in the final in 40.44.
“(My finals race) didn’t feel as good as yesterday, but it was still a great race,” Stanton said. “Pretty close, but it still felt good.”
Stanton was the wild card here because he was not on anyone’s radar back in April.
“At the beginning of the season, I was not running well, like 44,” Stanton said. “Gradually my time kept going down and down and I realized I had a good chance of making state. I wasn’t even supposed to place at sectionals, but I kept PR-ing and I kept getting better.
“My starts definitely (have gotten better). I was starting a little slow. My coach worked with me on starting faster and getting to that first hurdle. Then I was able to maintain speed and it went really well. I had a lot of good competition. I ran against a lot of the same guys at sectionals and regionals, and at state, too.”
Stanton wasn’t done. He later teamed with senior Josh Felsing, freshman Sam Splinter and junior Lucas Holtz to earn a fifth place medal in the 1,600 relay.
The Phoenix took the sixth seed into the finals after running a trials time of 3:29.04. In the finals, they moved up a spot with a faster time of 3:27.91.
Felsing led off and had the team within a couple steps of its seeded position and got a clean handoff to Splinter.
“It was a fun race,” Felsing said. “My time was what I had hoped for. (The goal was) just match the faster person, I guess. Stay with them and try and pass them if I can. This stadium is so big. I didn’t expect it. So many people watching. Very fun … a very new experience.”
Splinter felt the same vibe.
“It was a lot of fun running around with that many people cheering,” Splinter said. “You just have to stick with (the guy next to you) and run your race and we did that.”
Just like Stanton in the 300 hurdles, this relay team was a late surprise.
“We were only together half of the season,” Splinter said. “The first race we ran, we PRd and we knew we were legit and we could run.”
Stanton took the baton from Splinter and showed off some nice footwork on the opening turn to avoid clipping the runner ahead of him.
“It felt really good,” Stanton said. “I thought I could have started off a little faster at the beginning. I got stuck behind a guy, but I just stayed behind him and kept pace with him and tried to pass him at the end. It was really fun. It’s a little intense with everyone coming at you with the handoffs, but we had a real good handoff, me and Sam and picked up at least one place because of that.”
Stanton weaved across from Lane 1 and worked his way to Holtz, who did the rest.
“I was like, take it Lucas and just let him do what he does,” Stanton said. “He’s our anchor for a reason.”
Holtz passed the Freedom anchor on the home stretch to push his team a rung higher on the awards podium. His older brother, Jon, was part of a third place medal winning mile relay team a year ago. The younger Holtz has been chasing his brother’s sprint times ever since, proving his older brother does get to have all the fun.
“No, he does not,” Lucas Holtz said.
“Going into the season, we didn’t have our strongest team put together and I didn’t know if we were going to make it to state, but then the coaches realized that Jerry and these two were good fits for the team. Come conference, it clicked. We PR’d by quite a bit today.”
Holtz also qualified in the open 400 and missed the finals, placing 11th in 51.58.
“I didn’t run as fast as I wanted to in the open 4 at state, but I was running a little bit faster in the previous meets,” Holtz said. “I guess not making it to finals, just fueled the tank for the 4 by 4. It felt good to (pass somebody).”
Luther Prep’s girls competed at state in three events.
Sophomore Kiersten Dellar finished 12th in the 400 in 1:00.79. The 1,600 relay team of Ellie Backus, Calliope Horn, C Pim and Dellar placed 15th in 4:13.28. The 3,200 relay team of Horn, Holly Fluegge, Jemma Habben and Backus finished 14th in 10:08.44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.