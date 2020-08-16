CLYMAN — Brock Vredeveld was 4-for-4 at the plate and threw four scoreless innings in relief to lead the Clyman Canners to a 10-1 Rock River League Southern Division baseball victory over the Milton Raptors on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (8-3 RRL) wasted little time avenging a 5-2 loss to the Raptors on July 26, scoring five runs in the first inning to take control.
The Canners batted first in what was officially a home game for Milton, and Ryan Kaul led off the game by reaching on an error. Spencer Hans bunted for a hit up the first base side, and play was temporarily suspended when Milton starter Sam McCann injured his knee attempting to field the bunt. He did not return.
Drew Freitag came on in relief and Clyman teed off on him with five hits in the inning. Vredeveld started the damage with a two-run single to left. One out later, Vredeveld scored on Tony Schmitt’s RBI single to left. Bryce Schuett singled up the middle and James Muenchow drove in Schmitt with a sacrifice fly to left. Schuett took third on an overthrow and Nick Guidice drove him in with a fly ball single to shallow left to make it 5-0.
Drew Slade started for Clyman and threw five innings to earn the decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Vredeveld retired all 12 batters he faced including five strikeouts.
Mike Schmidt had the lone RBI for the Raptors, losers of three of their last four.
Clyman, which will finish in second place in the Southern Division behind Neosho, plays at Ashippun to close out the regular season on Sunday.
CLYMAN 10, MILTON 1
Clyman 500 020 030 — 10 11 0
Milton 010 000 000 — 1 3 3
WP: Slade LP: McCann
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 6-2-1-0, Hans 5-2-1-0, Vredeveld 4-3-4-2, Oswald 5-0-0-0, T. Schmitt 4-2-1-2, Schuett 5-1-1-0, Muenchow 3-0-0-1, Guidice 5-0-2-2, Rose 3-0-1-0 Totals 40-10-11-7
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Freitag 4-0-1-0, Schneider 4-0-0-0, Shere 3-0-0-0, Cox 4-0-0-0, McCann 0-0-0-0, Foss 3-1-1-0, Smithback 3-0-0-0, Fredricks 3-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-0-1-1, Sagaitis 1-0-0-0 Totals 28-1-3-1
2B — C (Vredeveld)
Pitching — HO: Slade (C) 3 in 5, Vredeveld (C) 0 in 4, McCann (M) 1 in 0.0, Freitag (M) 6 in 4, Sagaitis (M) 4 in 3, Cox (M) 0 in 2. R: Slade (C) 1, Vredeveld (C) 0, McCann (M) 2, Freitag (M) 3, Sagaitis (M) 5, Cox (M) 0. SO: Slade (C) 9, Vredeveld (C) 5, McCann (M) 0, Freitag (M) 3, Sagaitis (M) 4, Cox (M) 2. BB: Slade (C) 4, Vredeveld (C) 0, McCann (M) 0, Freitag (M) 3, Sagaitis (M) 5, Cox (M) 1
