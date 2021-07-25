Brownsville scored eight unearned runs in the top of the first inning and held off the Watertown Cardinals 12-9 in a Rock River League crossover game at Washington Park on Sunday.
Watertown rallied to within two with one run in the second inning and five more in the third, but the visiting 49ers answered with four runs in the seventh.
Lucas Schramm and Derek Rowedder each had three hits for Watertown. Rowedder drove in four runs and hit two doubles. Joe Fischer added two of Watertown’s 12 hits.
BROWNSVILLE 12,
WATERTOWN 9
Brownsville 800 000 040 — 12 12 3
Watertown 015 000 030 — 9 12 4
WP: Moscatello LP: Jacob Fischer S: Wagner
Brownsville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schneider 6-2-1-1, Schnell 5-0-1-3, Norton 3-1-1-0, Wagner 5-1-0-0, Gilgenbach 3-1-1-1, Wilhelms 3-2-0-1, Muscatello 3-1-0-1, Bibik 4-2-1-0, Andres 4-2-0-3 Totals 36-12-5-10
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-1-1-1, Schramm 4-1-3-0, Jacob Fischer 3-1-0-0, Rowedder 5-2-3-4, Crogan 5-1-1-1, Kopplin 5-0-2-1, New Player 2 4-1-0-0, New Player 3 5-0-0-0, Joe Fischer 4-2-2-0 Totals 40-9-12-7
2B — B (Schnell), W (Rowedder 2, Kopplin)
Pitching — HO: Muscatello (B) 7 in 5, Schneider (B) 5 in 3, Wagner (B) 0 in 1, Fischer (W) 2 in 1, New Player 2 (W) 3 in 8. R: Muscatello (B) 6, Schneider (B) 3, Wagner (B) 0, Fischer (W) 8, New Player 2 (W) 1. SO: Muscatello (B) 7, Schnell (B) 2, Wagner (B) 2, Fischer (W) 1, New Player 2 (W) 7. BB: Muscatello (B) 3, Schneider (B) 1, Wagner (B) 0, Fischer (W) 4, New Player 2 (W) 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.