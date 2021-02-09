Meghan Hurtgen took all-around honors with a 33.750 score to lead the Gosling gymnasts to a 129.100-125.175 victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at WHS.
Sauk Prairie took the vault, 32.650-32.100. Hurtgen placed third with an 8.10. Lauryn Olson tied for fourth (8.05). Mikaylah Fessler tied for sixth (7.125). Aveline Jacob finished eighth (7.95). Rachael Sprenger took tenth (7.60).
“We are working on having more consistent vaults and sticking our landings,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We took three 8’s for the team from Fessler, Olson, and Hurtgen. Jacob was close with a 7.95 and Sprenger was not far behind with a 7.6.”
The Goslings won on the uneven bars, 31.200-28.800. Hurtgen won with an 8.525. Lauren Marks placed second (7.850). Ashley Campbell took third (7.7). Fessler finished seventh (7.125). Paige Petig was eighth (6.950).
"We took first, second and third place on bars tonight, so that is very exciting as they all had very solid routines,” Wendt said. "However, we continue to work on our consistency with hitting our routines in practice and landing our dismounts. The uneven bars has been our weakest event, however, we got our team high score on this tonight."
Watertown won the balance beam, 31-400-30.725. Karleigh Jacobs won with an 8.275. Hurtgen placed third (7.975). Jacob took fifth (7.625). Olson finished Sith (7.525). Marks was ninth (7.075).
"Lauryn Olson and Karleigh Jacobs both had no fall beam routines tonight,” Wendt said. "Karleigh won the balance beam with her super impressive jumps. Beam is such a hard event. There is no way to have the same amount of pressure during practice as there is during a meet. During practice there is always music and things going on, but when a gymnast is on the balance beam everything get quiet and the pressure is on.
"Our girls do such a good job during practice of doing 2-3 full sets every night. They have the skills and they are all capable of getting the scores they want. I hope they can all stick their routines yet on the same night this season."
The Goslings closed out the meet with a 34.400-33.000 win on the floor exercise. Hurtgen won it with a 9.150. Olson placed second (8.825). Jacob finished third (8.525). Petig tied for seventh (7.9). Jacobs tied for ninth (7.750).
“We finished on floor tonight with our season high team score,” Wendt said. “We are taking more 8’s for our team score. Aveline took third with her new season best score. Lauryn got her new season high score tonight for second place, and Meghan tied her season high tonight and took first place.
"Tonight was our last home meet of the year. Overall, we keep making progress with new skills/connections and our team score went up to our season high 129.1.
Watertown travels to Reedsburg on Thursday for its final JV and varsity dual meet at 6:30 p.m.
