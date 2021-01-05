HUSTISFORD — Abi Streeter and Adi Moser each scored 13 points to lead Oakfield to a 63-43 Trailways East victory over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Oakfield (5-5) rallied from an early deficit and wore down Hustisford (2-4).
“We started out up 12-5,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. "Then things started to deteriorate. We were in it. We did a lot of good things. In the end, they have a deeper bench than we do. They pressed us and we just ran out of gas. We have one senior, they have four for five. They are a physical team. That’s one thing we need to work on is being physical, and we haven’t had a game in two weeks, which doesn’t help."
Rylie Collien scored a game-high 20 points for Husty and added four steals. Autumn Kuehl added six point and eight rebounds.
Hustisford hosts CWC on Friday.
OAKFIELD 63, HUSTISFORD 43
Oakfield 29 34 — 63
Hustisford 24 19 — 43
Oakfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Gremminger 5 0-0 12, Moser 5 2-4 13, S. Hofman 1 3-4 5, Todman 2 0-0 5, Newton 2 0-0 4, L. Streeter 3 1-3 7, A. Streeter 5 2-3 13, V. Hofman 1 0-0 2, Primeau 1 0-0 2 Totals 25 8-14 63
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Hildebrandt 1 0-2 3, Kehl 1 2-6 4, Ewert 2 1-2 5, Collien 7 5-9 20, Joeckel 2 1-2 5, Kuehl 2 2-4 6 Totals 15 11-25 43
Three-point goals — O (Gremminger 2, Moser 3), H (Hildebrandt 1, Collien 1)
Total fouls — O 20, H 12
