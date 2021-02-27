OSHKOSH — The crown jewel of high school sports is on its way to Lake Mills.
It took ending an 87-game win streak to claim the illustrious gold ball.
Senior forward Vivian Guerrero finished with a team-high 21 points as the second-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team beat top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh on Friday night.
Aquinas hadn't lost to an in-state foe since the 2017 Division 4 state title game to Howards Grove. The Blugolds, who won D4 titles in 2018 and 2019, had a 37-game win streak overall snapped.
The L-Cats jumped ahead 38-23 at the halftime break, never trailing by fewer than two possessions in the second half en route to the program's first state crown.
Senior forward Hannah Lamke had 14 points for Lake Mills (25-2).
The Blugolds are now 22-1.
---This story will be updated.
LAKE MILLS 78, LA CROSSE AQUINAS 67
Lake Mills 38 40 — 78
La Crosse Aquinas 23 44 — 67
LAKE MILLS (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4-7 0-0 10, Wagner 4-7 3-4 12, Guerrero 6-8 9-10 21, Lamke 5-8 0-2 14, Will 5-8 3-6 13, Wollin 1-1 3-5 5, Pitta 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 26-42 19-29 78.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 10-22 4-5 24, B. Bahr 2-4 0-0 6, Bagniefski 1-6 1-2 3, S. Bahr 2-3 0-2 5, Weisbrod 9-18 1-2 22, O’Flaherty 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 27-57 6-11 67.
3-point goals-attempts: LM 7-16 (Lamke 4-7, Roughen 2-5, Wagner 1-2, J. Pitta 0-2); LCA 7-15 (Weisbrod 3-9, B. Bahr 2-2, S. Bahr 1-1, O’Flaherty 1-2, Donarski 0-1). Rebounds: LM 10-25-35 (Guerrero 13, Will 11); LCA 8-10-18 (B. Bahr 4). Assists: LM 14 (Guerrero 3, Wagner 2, Lamke 2, Will 2, Wollin 2, Pitta 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 7). Steals: LM 6 (J. Pitta 3, Guerrero 2); LCA 10 (Bagniefski 4). Turnovers: LM 17; LCA 11. Blocks: LM 0; LCA 1 (O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: LM 12; LCA 24. Fouled out: J. Pitta; O’Flaherty. Records: LCA 22-1; LM 25-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.