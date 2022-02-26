From the first time Grace Schmidt stepped on to the LPS court for a varsity game as a freshman — and ever since — she was usually the best post player on the floor.
She certainly was in her last game on her home court.
Schmidt took multiple entry passes and finished repeatedly as part of a 30-point night to lead third-seeded Luther Prep to a 58-52 victory over 11th-seeded North Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 2 regional girls basketball semifinal on Friday.
Luther Prep (16-7) went on a 29-3 run during first half action and led 32-15 at the break. Schmidt scored 16 of her points in the first half. Junior guard Anna Kieselhorst and freshman guard Nora Wendorff each added five points for the Phoenix, who made all four of their 3-pointers in the first half.
North Fond du Lac (8-18) stormed back to within two points twice in the second half, but each time the Phoenix responded and created a little separation. Senior guard Lauren Stettbacher scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the second half to lead the visiting Orioles.
Schmidt shot 70 percent for the game and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior guard Audrey deBoer added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forward Taylor Zellmer added seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Wendorff finished with six points, two rebounds and six assists. Kieselhorst added five points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Luther Prep travels to play second-seeded Kewaskum in a regional championship game tonight.
LUTHER PREP 58, NORTH FOND DU LAC 52
North Fond du Lac 15 37 — 52
Luther Prep 32 26 — 58
North Fond du Lac (fg ft-fta tp) — Heidl 6 1-3 13, Rock 4 3-4 13, Stettbacher 8 0-0 20, Ayala 0 1-2 1, Catania 1 1-2 3, Retzlaff 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 6-11 52
