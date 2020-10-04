Watertown’s girls swim team lost to Greendale 129-40 in a dual meet at the Riverside Middle School pool on Saturday.
Freshman Caty Kaczmarek won the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 22.02 seconds for Watertown’s lone victory on the day. She also teamed with junior Hailey Mauel, senior Katie Johnson and freshman Rae Heier to place second in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.20.
Placing third for the Goslings were Johnson in the 100 butterfly (1:08.97), junior Nicole van Zanten in the 500 freestyle (6:35.38), the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Olesya Kazina, senior Naomi Vana, junior Maura Prochaska and Mauel (1:59.37) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Heier, Prochaska, Kaczmarek and Johnson (4:16.04).
Watertown’s JV lost 50-33.
The Goslings host Portage on Tuesday.
