SALEM — Luther Prep's football team won its third straight game, routing Kenosha St. Joseph's 56-0 on Saturday night at Westosha Central High School.
The Phoenix (3-2) scored 14 points in each quarter, scoring early and often for their first three-game win streak since 2018.
"It's good to see when you can play consistent throughout an entire game," Luther Prep varsity assistant David Dodge said. "It shows the team is coming together through effort in practice. We were down a few special team guys and backup place kicker Josh Kehren made all his kicks. It was great to see our guys hold them defensively to a goose egg. We had one drive with holding penalties but outside of that they were consistent."
Senior tailback and safety Jon Holtz, who scored three touchdowns during last week's 19-6 victory over Racine Lutheran on Senior Night, had three rushing scores. Holtz scored a 67-yard run on the opening drive, setting the tone for the game.
"We set up in a formation to see how they'd guard us in twins and ran away from twins on an iso play," Dodge said of the touchdown run. "We had great blocking and movement up front. Jon broke off that 67-yard run and that kind of solidified how the rest of the night was going to go."
Holtz had a 19-yard score in the first quarter and a 47-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 35-0.
"Jon has been working really hard," Dodge said. "Moving into this year you were waiting for him to hit his stride. We saw that in the last three games, he was playing great defense at the safety position, filling the alley and playing both sides of the ball really well for us."
Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey found senior receiver Nick Montgomery for a seven-yard score and senior linebacker David Baumann had a 20-yard interception return score in the second quarter.
"We got a lot of pressure on the quarterback and he made an errant throw looking for a guy in the middle of the field," Dodge said of Baumann's interception return. "Dave was sitting in the zone and in the right spot as he has been all year. It was great to see him get the pick six."
Junior receiver Brett Wieting hauled in a 20-yard score in the third. Junior running back Isaac Schumann had a 32-yard rushing score and junior defensive end Jeremiah Stanton returned a fumble 40 yards for the final margin.
Holtz had 11 totes for 161 yards.
Kenosha St. Joseph's ran it 20 times, totaling three yards, and had 65 passing yards
Shevey was 10-for-17 for 98 yards.
"He's a smart kid and works through the progressions of the plays," Dodge said of Shevey. "When he's passing, he understands what he's seeing and he's gotten better getting the ball where it needs to be. He's a great leader in the huddle. He has the quarterback swagger about him. He'll only do that more as season goes along."
Luther Prep plays at Wisconsin Dells on Friday.
LUTHER PREP 56,
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0
Luther Prep 14 14 14 14 — 56
Kenosha St. Joseph 0 0 0 0 — 0
LP: Holtz 67 run (Kehren kick)
LP: Holtz 19 run (Kehren kick)
LP: Montgomery 7 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)
LP: Baumann 20 interception return (Kehren kick)
LP: Holtz 47 run (Kehren kick)
LP: Wieting 20 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)
LP: Schumann 32 run (Kehren kick)
LP: Stanton 40 fumble return (Kehren kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LP 15, KSJ 7.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LP 27-236; KSJ 20-3.
Passing yards — LP 98; KSJ 65.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LP 10-17-1; KSJ 8-14-1.
Penalties-yards — LP 6-40; KSJ 5-40.
Fumbles-lost — LP 1-0; KSJ 3-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LP: Holtz 11-161; Schumann 11-57; KSJ: Gordon 3-6.
Passing — LP: Chevy 10-17-1 98; KSJ: Ashmus 8-13-0 65.
Receiving — LP: Wieting 3-40; KSJ: McCarville 4-46.
