The Maranatha Baptist Academy boys basketball team achieved something that had been eluding them for nearly a decade.
The Crusaders won the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools state championship on Saturday with a 40-29 victory over Chippewa Falls Liberty Christian at MBA.
MBA (8-9) knocked off Coleman Faith Christian, 61-56, to open the playoffs on March 2.
The team started the 2020-2021 season with high hopes, returning three seniors including their high-scorer, Ben Price, defensive stopper, Cole Carillo, and rugged big man, Brad Brock.
When the season started under a cloud of COVID restrictions, however, the squad struggled to gel under first-year head coach, Bryan Brock, dropping its first four contests.
Things started looking up as the Crusaders split their next four games, but then Price was sidelined with a concussion.
The Crusaders picked up one of three games with their captain out, but it was a pivotal moment in their season, as players stepped up including sophomore forward Tony Garcia, freshman guard Grant Brock, and key reserve Josh Donavan.
The team began to surge, winning four of five and earning the top seed in the WACS tournament. Their semifinal draw was a tough team—Faith Christian of Coleman that Maranatha downed in a slugfest.
That victory paved the way to a much-anticipated matchup with the second-seeded Liberty Christian Eagles of Chippewa Falls.
The Eagles are a well-coached defensive juggernaut, often holding opponents to scores in the 30s or less. The Crusaders had their work cut out for them.
According to coach Brock, “I knew our guys had the talent, but with limited possessions, we had to play smart, mistake-free basketball. It was amazing to see our team respond. In a low-scoring game, we didn’t panic, but instead played with the heart of a champion.”
And that’s exactly how the season played out, with a 40-29 victory and the title of WACS state champs.
Price scored 25 in the title game, hitting five 3-pointers, and collected seven boards. Grant Brock added 17 points and eight rebounds. Brad Brock contributed six points, seven rebounds and Garcia had five points, seven rebounds. Price scored a team-high 12 points in the semifinal round and Grant Brock chipped in 10 points, six rebounds.
Cole Carillo tallied six points, seven rebounds and Brad Brock also scored six points, adding five boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.