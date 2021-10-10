CLINTON — Cal Hush threw two touchdown passes to Trevor Firari and kicked a field goal, and Eugene Wolff ran for two scores in Waterloo’s 33-18 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Clinton on Friday.
Waterloo (7-2, 4-2 in conference) took an 8-0 lead on Hush’s 5-yard scoring pass to Firari and Wolff’s 2-point conversion run with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the opening quarter and never trailed.
Clinton (4-4, 2-4) answered in the second quarter on Peyton Bingham’s 2-yard TD run, but the Cougars missed the extra point and trailed by two with 9:43 left in the half. The Pirates scored the final nine points of the half on Wolff’s 1-yard touchdown run and Hush’s 20-yard field goal.
Bingham threw two touchdown passes to Abel Espinoza in the second half, but the Pirates maintained the lead with Hush throwing a 55-yard scoring pass to Firari in the third quarter and Wolff scoring from seven yards out with 1:15 remaining to ice the game.
Hush finished 6-of-16 for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Firari caught three passes for 61 yards and two scores and completed a pass for 28 yards. Wolff rushed 28 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and also led the defense with 12 total tackles. Max Besl added 10 total tackles.
Waterloo clinched a playoff berth with the victory and will close out the regular season at Pardeeville next Friday.
