JEFFERSON — The Eagles won three singles flights, but fell to Edgerton 4-3 in a Rock Valley Conference boys tennis dual Monday in Jefferson.

Vinny Bonofiglo earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory for Jefferson at the No. 2 singles flight. Zephyr Marek won a No. 3 singles match with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-2. At the No. 4 singles spot, Aidan Turner recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Jefferson lost the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches and had to forfeit at No. 3 doubles.

