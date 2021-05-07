LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Ava Stelter scored twice and senior Julianna Wagner added a goal as the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat host Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 in a Capitol Conference match on Thursday.
The Warriors jumped ahead in the 16th minute on a goal from Olivia Ibeling, assisted by Averi Wolfgram. Stelter had the equalizer 13 minutes later, scoring on an assist from Wagner.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Stelter, who has three goals in two games, put Lake Mills (1-0-1 overall and in conference) ahead for good with a score that was also assisted by Wagner. Wagner added an insurance goal on an assist from Brooke Fair in the 61st minute and L-Cat keeper Ryleigh Kulow stopped 10 shots.
“First and foremost, give Lakeside Lutheran players and coaching staff a lot of credit because that is an extremely improved squad,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “It was a battle all night and I was so proud of the way we handled the adversity going down 1-0 early again.
“We didn’t quit, we didn’t fold, we tightened our play up in the back and really started to find some great combinations that led to impressive goals. That win was a direct reflection of our high work rate, and we are looking to improve even more for the next match.”
Lakeside (0-1-1 overall and in conference) held a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal and Lillian Runke made six saves.
“We scored early against Lake Mills tonight, and were overall able to hold our own,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Lake Mills is a very talented team, and we think our girls put up a great fight. Overall, we felt we put up a strong attack.”
The Warriors host Shoreland Lutheran tonight at 6:45 p.m.
The L-Cats host Portage on Saturday at 11 a.m.
LAKE MILLS 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lake Mills 2 1 — 3
Lakeside Lutheran 1 0 — 1
First half — LL: Ibeling (Wolfram), 15:22; LM: Stelter (Wagner), 28:10; Stelter (Wagner), 44:20.
Second half — LM: Wagner (Fair), 60:43.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 10; LL (Runke) 6.
