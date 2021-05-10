JOHNSON CREEK — Kaiyli Thompson homered and drove in three runs as the Johnson Creek softball team held off visiting Williams Bay 9-6 for a Trailways South victory on Monday.
Thompson finished 2-for-3, with her three RBIs a team-high.
Johnson Creek led 9-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning before Williams Bay scored four to make things interesting at the end.
Isabella Herman went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice while also driving in a pair of runs. Herman picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete-game. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs while racking up 13 strikeouts.
Lexi Swanson recorded three hits in the Bluejay win.
Johnson Creek plays at Williams Bay on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WILLIAMS BAY 6
Williams Bay 110 000 4 — 6 7 4
Johnson Creek 110 331 X — 9 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 7-7-2-2-13.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x4 (3B), Thompson 2x3 (HR), Swanson 3x4 (2B), Fincutter 2x4 (2B).
