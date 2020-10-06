Watertown’s perfect three-year run against Badger South teams came to an end, but the Goslings did put up a good fight.
Edgewood handed three-time Badger South champion Watertown its first setback against a league foe, pulling out a 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 win over the Goslings on Tuesday at WHS.
“We knew it would be a battle going into the game,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “The mental toughness the girls showed coming back after being down in the second set 8-19 to tie the game at 22 is something we want to harness and utilize in our games ahead.”
Natalie Ring had seven kills while Ally Bart had three blocks and two aces for the Crusaders. Michelle Schmitt put up 10 assists while Yasmine Collado had 13 digs.
Kennedy Pugh led Watertown (2-5) in kills with 10. Alayna Westenberg added nine kills, nine assists and eight digs. Payton Roets put up 16 assists and added eight digs. Elise Hickey added eight digs. Maryann Gudenkauf had 1.5 blocks. Abby Walsh added four kills. Grace Zinda served three aces.
Watertown hosts Baraboo on Thursday.
