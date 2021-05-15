Owen Ernest went 3-for-3 and scored the walk-off run after a catcher's interference call in the eighth as Luther Prep knocked off the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 4-3 in a Capitol North game at LPS on Friday.
The Phoenix (7-3, 4-2 Capitol North) avenged an 11-4 loss to the Warriors (5-2, 4-2) from April 27.
Ernest had a run-scoring single in the third. Owen Cox then scored via error and Elijah Shevey crossed the plate after a balk call to make it 3-0.
The Warriors loaded the bases with one down in the first but didn't score and never threatened again until the seventh. Ian Olszewski drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a single by Brock Schneider. Calvin Murray plated Olszewski on a ground out and then Riley Schmidt, who was 2-for-3, doubled to put runners at second and third with one out. Schneider scored on an error by Phoenix leftfielder Jackson Heiman and Schmidt scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice bunt by Nate Yaroch.
Ernest, who had three of the team's five singles, opened the eighth with a base knock to center before two-out walks were drawn Kyle Schupmann and Heiman to load the bases. On the eighth pitch of Parker Winghart's at bat and with a 3-2 count, Yaroch was called for catcher's interference, allowing Ernest to score the winning run.
Both teams are a half game behind first-place Columbus in the league standings with four games remaining.
Luther Prep's Marcus Winkel took over for Aiden Paxton in the first and worked 6 1/3 effective innings, giving up two hits and one earned while striking out two and walking two. Winghart got the final out of the seventh and gave up an earned run on two hits. John Meyer worked a scoreless eighth and earned the decision, allowing no hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Lakeside senior Gabe Uttech pitched his third complete game of the season. He gave up four unearned runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings, striking out four, while throwing 103 pitches with a strike percentage of 72. Uttech was also 2-for-4.
The Phoenix host Johnson Creek on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 4,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3 (8)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 000 30 — 3 5 7
Luther Prep 003 000 01 — 4 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (L; 7.2-5-4-0-4-2); LP: Paxton (0.1-1-0-0-0-0), Winkel (6.1-2-1-1-2-2), Winghart (0.1-2-2-1-0-0), Meyer (W; 1-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4, Schmidt 2x3 (2B); LP: Ernest 3x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.