LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats needed a spark in the sixth inning facing a one-run deficit.
They got it off the bats of Haydenn Sellnow and Belle Topel.
Sellnow led off the sixth with a game-tying home run and Topel followed with the go-ahead shot as the Lake Mills softball team remained unbeaten, knocking off visiting Poynette 7-2 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Losing pitcher Holly Lowenberg gave the Pumas a 2-1 edge with a single in the sixth.
Sellnow took the seventh pitch she faced from Lowenberg over the fence in left to make it 2-2. Topel then ripped the first pitch she saw to center to give the L-Cats (8-0, 4-0 Capitol North) the lead for good. McKenna Grossman and winning pitcher Avery Chilson both added two-run singles to cap the frame.
“Those back-to-back homers ignited us,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “We grabbed momentum and then caught fire. The rest is history.
“Lowenberg is a first-team all-state pitcher and we knew she would be the best pitcher we faced so far this season. All our athletes are mentally doing what we ask them to do and that is the only thing that matters is the next pitch.
“That sixth inning was a bit of a pressure cooker. I liked what all of our hitters did in going up there and doing their job on the next pitch. It came together nicely and we strung together some offense and put the game away.”
Chilson worked a 1-2-3 seventh to finish it off, capping another brilliant outing by a pitching staff that has surrendered four runs all season. Chilson struck out six in seven innings, allowing two earned on five hits.
“Avery is a master at keeping hitters off balance and hitting her spots really well,” Clift said. “What she does a great job of is hitters don’t know what’s coming next from Avery. When she throws it, she will hit her spot with whatever pitch it is. She has done an outstanding job of keeping hitters off balance.”
Lowenberg fanned 10 and gave up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in six frames.
Grossman and Payton Quest both doubled and finished with two hits. Quest made it 1-1 in the fourth, plating Sellnow with a double to center.
LAKE MILLS 7, POYNETTE 2
Poynette 010 001 0 — 2 5 1
Lake Mills 000 106 x — 7 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — P: Lowenberg L; 6-9-7-4-1-10; LM: Chilson W; 7-5-2-2-1-6.
Leading hitters — P: Klink (2B); LM: Quest 2x3 (2B), Grossman 2x2 (2B), Topel (HR), Sellnow (HR).
JEFFERSON 14, EDGERTON 0
EDGERTON — Freshman Ashlyn Enke hit a grand slam and pitched six innings of three-hit ball with 13 strikeouts as the Jefferson softball team routed host Edgerton 14-0 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Enke, who threw a perfect game on Saturday against East Troy, walked one and threw 59 of her 72 pitches for strikes en route to a complete game shutout and the win.
Enke’s grand slam came in the sixth on a shot to center for the final margin.
Freshman Breleigh Mengel doubled in a run with two outs in the first for the Eagles (7-1, 7-1 RVC), who have won four straight. Sophomore Lily Fairfield tripled and scored in the third. Senior Julia Ball added a two-run single later in the inning to make it 5-0.
Jefferson senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski had three hits. Fairfield, Mengel and Ball contributed two hits each. Freshman Hildie Dempsey scored three times.
The Eagles play in the Muskego Invitational on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 14, EDGERTON 0 (6)
Jefferson 105 035 — 14 12 0
Edgerton 000 000 — 0 3 1
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x5 (2B), Fairfield 2x4 (3B), Mengel 2x3 (2B), Ball 2x4, Enke (HR); E: Rusch (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Enke W; 6-3-0-0-13-1; E: Gunderson L; 3-5-6-5-4-3, Kjendlie 2-5-7-7-0-1, Hill 1-2-1-1-1-2.
LODI — Grace Cook struck out seven in six innings, Nora Statz had three hits and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped host Lodi 6-3 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Cook, who took a no-hitter into the seventh before surrendering a no-out double, gave up two hits and walked one, allowing three earned to get the decision.
Statz and Kendall Lemke, who also had a three-hit game, produced back-to-back RBI singles in the Warriors first. Grace Cody scored on a wild pitch to give Lakeside (6-1, 3-1 Capitol North) a 3-0 edge in the third. Lemke plated Statz, who doubled twice, with a two-out single in the fifth.
Abby Meis had a run-scoring single in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0 in the top of the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank worked out of trouble in the seventh, retiring the last two hitters on ground balls with runners at second and third to make it final.
“Grace threw six innings of no-hit softball and the top of our order hit the ball well all night,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Lemke had another solid night at the plate to lead us.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, LODI 3
Lakeside 201 010 2 — 6 8 2
Lodi 000 000 3 — 3 3 2;
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook W; 6-2-3-3-7-1, Rank 1-1-0-0-1-0; LO: Beld L; 7-8-6-5-6-4.
Leading hitters — LL: Statz 3x4 (2 2B), Lemke 3x3, Shadoski (2B); LO: Christoffereson (2B).
MARSHALL 16, JOHNSON CREEK 6
MARSHALL — Johnson Creek slipped to 2-3 with a 16-6 loss to Marshall on Wednesday.
Jenna Fincutter went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and drove in six runs for the Bluejays. Hailey Benz took the loss.
MARSHALL 16, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Johnson Creek 002 130 0 — 6 12 1
Marshall 602 314 X — 16 11 2
WP: Brodbeck
LP: Benz
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Benz L 6-12-9-5-5-5), M (Brodbeck 7-11-7-7-3-5)
Leading hitters — JC (Fincutter 3x3, 2 HR, Brigowatz 2x4, Walk 2B), M (Weisensel 4x4, HR, Stelenberge 2x2, HR, Quam 2x4
