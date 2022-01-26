agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 26, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOONLITERSHigh scores: Clara Borck 512, Brenda Scherret 511 (207), Amanda Kelly 490, Jenni Sommers 487 (213), Terry Hilbert 478Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;23Sommers;20Fathead’s Country Campers;17Kube Custom Carpentry;15Berres Brothers;12Nielsen Amusements;11DAM Doctors;7TROUBLE ON 26High scores — Men: Eddie Laatsch 800 (298, 267, 235), Kadan Jablonski 785 (279, 279, 227), DJ Kruesel 702 (213, 210, 279), Brad Ziemer 657 (236, 214, 207), Rory Lamp 650 (254, 204), Travis Haas 635 (227, 227), Brian Weihert 631 (214, 226), Brad Dantuma 629 (204, 268), Jake Sell 627 (213, 214, 200), Mike Gudenkauf 626 (236, 203), AJ Ritschke 626 (201, 205 220), Scott May 623 (202, 212, 209). Women: Amy Eicksteadt 671 (215, 276), Dee Ziemer 579 (221), Tiana Bostwick 531, Stacy Laatsch 527 (211), Sue Gillingham 514Standings;Pts.Division 1Gudenkauf Farms;34Ultimate Landscaping;31Draft Mistifts;21Rosy Lane Holsteins;19Schaefer’s Soft Water;18Division 2Wasted Management;30Hair By Ashley Anne;22Do Right Concrete;22Fathead’s Country Campers;21Watertown Bowl;20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged in OWI death Erickson turns in her keys Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Chimney fire displaces six Randy R. Kuehl Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
