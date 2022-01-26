MOONLITERS

High scores: Clara Borck 512, Brenda Scherret 511 (207), Amanda Kelly 490, Jenni Sommers 487 (213), Terry Hilbert 478

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;23

Sommers;20

Fathead’s Country Campers;17

Kube Custom Carpentry;15

Berres Brothers;12

Nielsen Amusements;11

DAM Doctors;7

TROUBLE ON 26

High scores — Men: Eddie Laatsch 800 (298, 267, 235), Kadan Jablonski 785 (279, 279, 227), DJ Kruesel 702 (213, 210, 279), Brad Ziemer 657 (236, 214, 207), Rory Lamp 650 (254, 204), Travis Haas 635 (227, 227), Brian Weihert 631 (214, 226), Brad Dantuma 629 (204, 268), Jake Sell 627 (213, 214, 200), Mike Gudenkauf 626 (236, 203), AJ Ritschke 626 (201, 205 220), Scott May 623 (202, 212, 209). Women: Amy Eicksteadt 671 (215, 276), Dee Ziemer 579 (221), Tiana Bostwick 531, Stacy Laatsch 527 (211), Sue Gillingham 514

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Gudenkauf Farms;34

Ultimate Landscaping;31

Draft Mistifts;21

Rosy Lane Holsteins;19

Schaefer’s Soft Water;18

Division 2

Wasted Management;30

Hair By Ashley Anne;22

Do Right Concrete;22

Fathead’s Country Campers;21

Watertown Bowl;20

