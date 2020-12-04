LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 15 points and sophomore Trey Lauber added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his varsity action as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Markesan 63-27 in a season-opening game for both teams at LLHS on Friday.
The Warriors, who weren't at full strength due to quarantines, led 25-16 at the break before cranking up the fullcourt pressure to pull away early in the second frame.
"The fullcourt pressure changed the tempo and pace," second-year Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "That played to our depth and athleticism which they struggled with."
Senior guard Gabe Uttech had seven points and senior forward Ian Olszewski tallied six for Lakeside, which had 10 players score.
"Markesan played zone and that's tough to attack early in the season," Jahns said. "We handled zone well and only had nine turnovers for the night. A lot of positives and encouraging things to build on. In turns of building confidence in the first time out, this was good for our kids."
Markesan had 12 field goals and just 11 second-half points.
"The nice thing about our team is we have depth across the board and everyone is fairly athletic and can guard the ball," Jahns said. "We were able to stop dribble penetration and they did not get any rhythm. Markesan was relegated to creating one-on-one. We were able to guard the ball which is good to see. We had good defensive rotations for early in the season. We gave up a number of offensive rebounds and some 50-50 balls we didn't get. Need to be more aggressive. Thought the defense was able to trigger the offense and change tempo of the game, getting it to more of our advantage."
Lakeside hosts Menasha on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
MARKESAN 27
Markesan*16*11*—*27
Lakeside Lutheran*25*38*—*63
MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Grams 2 0-0 4, Triggs 2 1-2 6, Heath 1 0-0 2, Quade 3 0-2 6, Leedle 1 0-0 2, Osterhaus 2 0-0 5, Berger 0 0-1 0, Malkowski 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 1-7 27.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 3 0-1 7, Veers 2 1-2 5, Miller 1 2-2 4, Jahnke 1 2-3 4, Olszewski 1 4-4 6, Main 1 2-4 4, Birkholz 6 2-5 15, Lauber 4 4-6 14, Madrid 1 0-0 2, Minning 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 19-29 63.
3-point goals: M 2 (Triggs 1, Osterhaus 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: M 19; LL 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.