Pardeeville downs Dodgeland

JUNEAU — Jessi Ernst scored 17 and Savannah Manthey added 14 for Pardeeville in a 56-35 win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Pardeeville (9-2) hit four first half 3-pointers and led 31-16 at halftime. Dodgeland (6-5) cut the deficit to eight with ten minutes left in the second half, but drew no closer.

"We could not overcome a hot start shooting by Pardeeville.

Adrianne Bader scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dodgeland. Mallory Kohn added six points and six rebounds.

Dodgeland travels to Parkview on Thursday.

PARDEEVILLE 56, DODGELAND 35

Pardeeville 31 25 — 56

Dodgeland 16 19 — 35

Pardeeville (fg ft-fta tp) — Maass 0 0-2 0, Guenther 0 1-2 1, Ernst 8 1-2 17, Manthey 5 0-1 14, Ott 4 0-0 9, Achterberg 0 1-2 1, Pomplun 0 1-2 1, Wheeler 3 1-2 7, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Brenemann 1 0-1 2 Totals 22 5-14 56

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 2 0-0 6, Holtz 1 0-2 2, Knueppel 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 1 0-2 2, Firari 2 1-1 6, Bader 4 6-10 16 Totals 11 7-15 35

Three-point goals — P (Manthey 4, Ott, Lynch), D (Kohn 2, Knueppel, Firari)

Total fouls — P 13, D 16

