Hot-shooting Bulldogs beat Trojans Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 12, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Jessi Ernst scored 17 and Savannah Manthey added 14 for Pardeeville in a 56-35 win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.Pardeeville (9-2) hit four first half 3-pointers and led 31-16 at halftime. Dodgeland (6-5) cut the deficit to eight with ten minutes left in the second half, but drew no closer."We could not overcome a hot start shooting by Pardeeville.Adrianne Bader scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dodgeland. Mallory Kohn added six points and six rebounds.Dodgeland travels to Parkview on Thursday.PARDEEVILLE 56, DODGELAND 35Pardeeville 31 25 — 56Dodgeland 16 19 — 35Pardeeville (fg ft-fta tp) — Maass 0 0-2 0, Guenther 0 1-2 1, Ernst 8 1-2 17, Manthey 5 0-1 14, Ott 4 0-0 9, Achterberg 0 1-2 1, Pomplun 0 1-2 1, Wheeler 3 1-2 7, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Brenemann 1 0-1 2 Totals 22 5-14 56Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 2 0-0 6, Holtz 1 0-2 2, Knueppel 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 1 0-2 2, Firari 2 1-1 6, Bader 4 6-10 16 Totals 11 7-15 35Three-point goals — P (Manthey 4, Ott, Lynch), D (Kohn 2, Knueppel, Firari)Total fouls — P 13, D 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Expansions abound in 7-Up's local history Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Area firefighters brave wind, cold to extinguish shed fire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.