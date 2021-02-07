JANESVILLE — Senior guard Angelo Rizzo led all scorers with 31 points as Janesville Craig defeated Watertown’s boys basketball team 85-79 on Saturday.
Both teams lit it up from 3-point range, combining for 25 triples on the night. Rizzo led the Cougars with four of them as Craig avenged a 73-56 loss at Watertown in December.
“They shot it so much better than they did at our place,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They are home, but they just shot it so much better. They were lights out.”
Janesville Craig (8-12) led 71-59 with just under nine minutes left in regulation, but Watertown (4-10) rallied and had a chance to tie down the stretch. Trailing 82-79 with the ball, the Goslings turned it over with 16 seconds left. Craig closed it out by making three foul shots.
Junior forward Nate Gapinski scored 21 points to lead Watertown. Junior guard Oliver Meyers added 18 points. Meyers and junior guard Anthony Bohmann each made three 3s.
“Our kids came back and I was so proud of them and I told them that,” O’Leary said.
“They were playing so well and we were not and they just wouldn’t give up. We didn’t get to the free throw line as much as we should, but we outscored them from the floor. It was a great game. I don’t like to lose, but the comeback was impressive.”
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Monday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG, 85, WATERTOWN 79
Watertown 34 45 — 79
Janesville Craig 45 40 — 85
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 2 2-2 6, Meyers 7 1-4 18, Shelton 3 0-0 7, Lampe 2 0-0 6, Gapinski 7 5-5 21, Bohmann 3 0-0 9, Martin 2 0-0 6, Roberts 3 0-1 6, David 0 0-1 0 Totals 29 8-13 79
Janesville Craig (fg ft-fta pts) — DeWalk 7 5-7 22, Harriel 2 5-9 9, Bertognoli 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, DeGraaf 3 0-0 9, Halverson 3 0-0 7, Rizzo 10 7-8 31 Totals 28 17-28 85
Three-point goals — W (Meyers 3, Shelton 1, Lampe 2, Gapinski 2, Bohmann 3, Martin 2), JC (DeWalk 3, Bertognoli 1, DeGraaf 3, Halverson 1, Rizzo 4)
Total fouls — W 19, JC 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.