Meghan Hurtgen won the all-around competition with a 34.54 as Watertown’s gymnastics team defeated Sauk Prairie 130.915-127.775 on Tuesday at WHS.
"Tonight was our last home and dual meet of the season and it also was Senior Night to honor Ella Faltersack, Meghan Hurtgen, Lauryn Olson, and Asia Topel,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "There were all sorts of emotions going into tonight for the whole team and we have been working a lot of mental toughness and resilience.”
The Goslings won all four events, starting with a 34.450-32.550 advantage on the vault.
Hurtgen won the event with an 8.9. Olson was second (8.7), Sammy Knight was third (8.60), Mikaylah Fessler tied for fourth (8.25) and Aveline Jacob was sixth (8.20).
“We got a new team high vault score with a 34.45,” Wendt said. "Aveline Jacob and Mikaylah Fessler both had really nice half on half offs and Fessler landed her new half on full off tonight. Sammy Knight had a huge block on vault and almost landed it with a personal high of 8.6. Lauryn Olson also had a personal high vault with a handspring full which scored an 8.7. Meghan Hurtgen landed both vaults for the second meet this season and got a personal high score of 8.9.”
Next, the Goslings won the uneven bars 30.000-29.350.
Hurtgen won the event with an 8.3. Paige Petig was third (7.35). Fessler was fourth (7.25). Dehnert placed sixth (7.10). Knight finished ninth (6.80).
"Meghan added new elements to her bar routine adding more advanced highs to her overall score,” Wendt said. "Our team bar scores were just not there tonight but the girls know where they have form breaks and how to fix them.
Watertown pulled out a 31.600-31.100 victory on the balance beam. Olson won the event with an 8.40. Hurtgen was second (8.3). Knight was fourth (7.9). Jacob took ninth (7.00). Fessler was tenth (5.30).
"We had three no fall beam routines (Knight, Hurtgen and Olson) which started our beam off with an uplifting mentality,” Wendt said. "The team wants to continue working towards bigger skills, cleaning up already existing skills and hitting their connections. We are super proud of the work they did tonight as beam is such a mentally tough event. We had our second highest team beam score tonight as we got a 31.6 and now we are in the hunt for a 32.”
Both teams excelled on the floor exercise, with Watertown narrowly winning 34.865-34.775.
Hurtgen won her third event of the night with a 9.040. Knight tied for second with an 8.9. Olson was fourth (8.875). Dehnert took eighth (8.050). Petig was tenth (7.8).
"We are continuing to clean up passes and have fun with our dance,” Wendt said. "The girls really pulled through and all had super solid floor routines. We are optimistic to keep the team healthy, happy, and motivated going into Saturday's meet at Mukwonago. After that we have the conference invite at Milton and then sectionals at Manitowoc."
Knight placed fourth in all-around scoring with a 32.20.
JV falls: Sauk Prairie’s JV edged Watertown 110.70-110.60.
Olesya Kazina got her personal best score of 6.8 on floor and 5.4 on bars. Kirsten Wiedmeyer got her personal best score of 7.5 on floor. Claire Engle got her personal best score of 6.3 on floor.
