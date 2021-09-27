Watertown freshman Jacob Hurtgen competes at the Glenn Herold Invitational in August. Hurtgen placed 19th in the boys race at the Muskego Invitational on Saturday in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds to lead the Goslings to a tenth place finish overall.
Watertown sophomore Alaena Tobin competes at the Glenn Herold Invitational in August. Tobin placed 23rd in the girls race at the Muskego Invitational in a personal best time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds to lead the Goslings to a ninth place finish overall.
MUSKEGO — Freshman Jacob Hurtgen won a Top 20 medal with his 19th place finish in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds to lead Watertown’s boys cross country team to a tenth place finish at the Muskego Invitational on Saturday.
“Jacob was the first freshman (finisher) in the race overall),” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “He picked off four runners in the last 800 meters of the race to earn his medal. He was a great solo act today.”
Freshman Drew Kaufmann (40th, 18:34), junior Ben Gifford (58th, 19:16) and seniors Clarence Zabel (63rd, 19:28.17) and Andrew Dettmann (64th, 19:28.29) also scored for the Goslings.
“Drew ran a new personal best and was the second fastest freshman overall,” Wackett said. “Drew has been quietly working very hard and was due for a big time drop. Ben ran a season best. He stepped up much bigger today and I think is just scratching the surface of what he can do. Clarence bounced back well this meet. Drew ran a personal best and was right on the heels of Clarence, who ran a season best.
"We are developing well with our eyes on the bigger end game with a nice cluster of guys from 3 to 8. This was another very high quality meet with two state ranked teams in each gender. We also witnessed two course records broken by both the boys winner and the girls winner. Both athletes are among the very best in the state.”
Watertown’s girls finished ninth, led by sophomore Alaena Tobin’s 23rd place finish in 21:18, which was a personal best. Junior Mikaylah Fessler (58th, 23:04), freshmen Abigayle Congleton (51st, 23:59) and Marissa Bischoff (56th, 25:08) and sophomore Julia Ostermann (57th, 25:10) also scored for the Goslings. Congleton, Bischoff and Ostermann all ran personal best times.
"Our newcomers are showing great improvement as well as some of our girls who are into their second season with us,” Wackett said.
Watertown competes at the Shorewood Invitational on Friday, Oct. 8.
Team scores — boys: Muskego 58, Waukesha North 58 (Muskego wins tiebreaker), West Allis Hale 111, Greendale 133, Brookfield Central 147, Waukesha South 157, Oak Creek 203, Kenosha Tremper 205, Wauwotosa West 209, Watertown 244, Pius XI 253, Fort Atkinson 289, Cudahy/St. Francis 338
Team scores — girls: Muskego 54, Brookfield East 70, Oak Creek 99, Racine Case 109, Fort Atkinson 128, Franklin 131, Wauwatosa West 143, West Allis Hale 201, Watertown 234Hur
