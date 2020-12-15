POYNETTE -- Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 24 points and senior forward John O'Donnell added 15 in his first game action of the season, helping the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team start Capitol North play with a 64-49 victory at Poynette on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-2, 1-0 Capitol) outscored the Pumas 41-26 after halftime and Birkholz registered 21 second-half points.
"In the first half he gave away some opportunities to score," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of Birkholz. "He distributed the ball versus finishing. In the second half, he was much more aggressive taking it to the hole and being patient on offense. He scored on some touch and re-touch plays coming off screens. He penetrated and finished to weaken defense. He did a good job in the second half."
Senior guard Gabe Uttech finished with seven for Lakeside, including the team's only two 3s.
Poynette, which was playing its season opener, struggled at times against fullcourt pressure.
"We tried to extend the court and utilize fullcourt pressure a good amount of the game," Jahns said. "They have two good returning players in Kelby Petersen and Nik Feller. Last year I thought they ran offense well for those guys. We wanted to extend it and felt depth was an advantage of ours.
"In the second half the wear and tear of playing 84 feet for the entire game started to show. Keeping them under 50 points was a key. The halfcourt defense when we had to settle in was also pretty good.
"This didn't come easy by any stretch. Certainly you're happy with the outcome and win. Took some things forward that helped us. We are a young team and playing like a young team at times. We struggled offensively a little bit. Tonight was our fourth different starting lineup of the season, which contributed to a little bit of the struggle."
Feller, a senior forward, finished with 22 points and senior guard Jaden McCormick had 10.
Lakeside Lutheran hosts Luther Prep on Friday at 6 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, POYNETTE 49
Lakeside Lutheran 23 41 — 64
Poynette 23 26 — 49
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 1-2 7; Veers 1 2-2 4; Miller 1 1-2 3; Yahnke 0 1-2 1; Vater 1 1-2 3; Olszewski 2 1-2 5; Main 1 0-0 2; Birkholz 9 6-10 24; O'Donnell 7 1-7 15. Totals 24 14-29 64.
POYNETTE — K. Peterson 2 1-1 5; McCormick 4 0-0 10; Radewan 1 0-0 3; Feller 9 1-3 22; C. Peterson 4 0-2 9. Totals 20 2-6 49.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Uttech 2); P 7 (Feller 3, McCormick 2, Radewan, C. Peterson). Total fouls: LL 11; P 20.
