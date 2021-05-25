LAKE MILLS — Brody Henderson had a pinch-hit three-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Lake Mills baseball team beat visiting Waterloo 8-1 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Elijah Lee worked all seven inning for the L-Cats (8-8). He allowed an unearned run on four hits, striking out five and walking one.
“Lee pitched a great game,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “He threw strikes and the defense worked behind him making the routine plays.”
Lee was also 2-for-3, scoring twice, and Sam Giombetti had two base knocks and scored a pair of runs.
Derek Bruce had a run-scoring single in the first and Lee scored on a wild pitch in the second. Cooper Murphy had an RBI double to center with one down in the fifth. Hunter Fry then stole home on a double steal before Giombetti scored to make it 5-0 on a single by Caden Belling.
Henderson’s no-out three-run shot in the sixth was to centerfield.
“It was a good team win,” Annen said. “After Murphy’s big hit to put us up three, Hunter Frey had a heads up baserunning play from third after we got into a run down to score himself and Sam Giombetti was safe at second. That opened up the lead. Belling increased it after that with a base hit.
“In the sixth, Brody Henderson hit a pinch-hit three-run homer to give us a comfortable lead. Proud of the team as we keep getting better everyday.”
Wyatt Peterson took the loss for the Pirates (4-9), allowing four earned on five hits while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
"This was a night where we just never really got much going offensively," Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "We hung in there until Lake Mills put up 3 in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Right now we're putting too much pressure on our pitchers to hold teams down with our struggles to score.
"We had second and third with nobody out in the fourth inning and hanging around in the game and then we went pop out, strikeout, and pop out. It's situations like that that is really hurting us right now. Wyatt Peterson pitched well enough to possibly win the game but we just couldn't generate any offense to help him out. Right now, we have to find a way to get out of this funk we are in."
LAKE MILLS 8, WATERLOO 1
Waterloo 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Lake Mills 110 033 X — 8 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Peterson (L; 4.1-5-5-4-4-1), Hush (1.2-4-3-3-1-0); LM: Lee (W; 7-4-1-0-5-1).
Leading hitters — W: Unzueta 2x3 (2B), Firari (2B). LM: Giombetti 2x3, Lee 2x3 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (HR).
