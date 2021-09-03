Luther Prep’s girls tennis team defeated Mayville 6-1 in the conference opener on Thursday at LPS.
Katie Schmidt won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, as did Emma Slayton at No 2 and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner at No. 4.
The Phoenix doubles teams of Rachel and Katie Schoeneck, Rebekah Schroeder and Elise Schmidt and Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith also won in straights sets
Luther Prep improved to 1-3 overall. The Phoenix won JV won 2-0.
LUTHER PREP 6,
MAYVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 — Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Kaila Werner, (M) 6-1 , 6-0
No. 2 — Emma Slayton (LP) def. Kristen Konezal (M) 6-2 , 6-1
No. 3 — Angelina Wojahn (M) def. Moira Schulz (LP) 6-1 , 4-6 , 6-3
No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Anna Trost (M) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Allie Boelk/Naudia Hermanson (M) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Rebekah Schroeder/Elise Schmidt (LP) def. Kaitlyn Billington/Adelae Kewley (M) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) def. Lizzy Werner/Kaitlyn Elbies (M) 6-0 , 6-3
