EAST TROY — Luther Prep’s boys tennis team advanced two flights from Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional hosted by East Troy to sectionals.
Luther Prep senior Judd Guse (13-7) won his No. 1 singles flight versus Whitewater’s John Chan 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9 to advance.
Phoenix seniors Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman (14-4) knocked off Jefferson’s Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles to move on.
At No. 2 singles, Noah Koelpin topped Whitewater’s Elijah Grall 6-4, 6-2 in the first round before falling to East Troy’s Justin Brehm 6-0, 6-0.
Luther Prep’s Sean Kappl (No. 3 singles) lost to St. John’s Northwestern Military Academies Jose Pablos 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
Luther Prep’s Adam Hoogervorst (No. 4 singles) fell to St. Johns’ Marco Elizalde 6-2, 6-0 in the first round.
At the No. 2 doubles flight, Xander Wrobel and Abraham Schlomer topped Whitewater’s Johan Perez and Hector Rodriguez 6-1, 6-4 in the first round before falling to Catholic Memorial’s Timothy Serb and Caden Visner 6-0, 6-4.
Joseph Schultz and Jason Horn (No. 3 doubles) earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over St. Johns’ George Butzer and Liam Macdonald in the first round. Schultz/Horn then fell to Catholic Memorial’s Charlie Sturm and Austin Quinette 6-4, 6-3.
Jefferson did not advance any of its five flights.
The sectional competition at East Troy begins today at 9 a.m.
Team scores: East Troy 22, Catholic Memorial 22, St. John’s Northwestern Military Academies 12, Luther Prep 10, Delavan-Darien 4, Whitewater 2, Jefferson 0.
