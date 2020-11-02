Maranatha Baptist University sophomore Jeremy Fopma finished second in the Mustang Jamboree held at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, IA, on Oct. 24
Fopma, an Iowa native, finished in 25 minutes, 13 seconds as Pur Biel of Iowa Central won the 8K race in 25:11.
The Sabercats were seventh with 197 points. Jefferson Rupert (37th, 28:50), Jordan Hoffmann (44th, 29:39), Zach Brungard (45th, 30:07) and Drew Smith (48th, 30:41) also scored.
On the women's side, Abigail Doak led the way with time of a 5K time of 19:59, placing 13th. The Sabercats were 11th with 251 points and Sierra John (46th, 21:39), Katie Jean Lingle (56th, 22:26), Rebekah Shetter (67th, 25:20) and Hannah Hecker (69th, 26:05) also scored.
Maranatha competes next at the NCCAA National meet in Seneca, MO, on Nov. 14 beginning at 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women's volleyball team went 4-2 in games played recently, finishing the regular season 16-3.
The Sabercats swept both Faith Baptist Bible and Oak Hills Christian on the weekend of Oct. 24 at home and fell twice on the road Saturday.
In the first win over Faith, Claire Hansel had 16 kills, Caitrin Kemlo had nine, Regina Anderson had eight and Mattie Bumpus had seven. Hansel led the team with 16 digs and Emily Johnson and Erica Ureke each had 13. Johnson also tallied 33 assists.
The Sabercats served nine aces en route to winning 25-21, 25-16, 25-16.
In the first victory against Oak Hills, MBU dominated to the tune of a 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 decision.
Hansel had 19 kills and 11 digs and Johnson had 32 assists, serving four aces. Kate Thompson had three aces and Ellie Sopata registered two aces.
The Sabercats lost in four sets to St. Ambrose and were beaten in straight sets by Lincoln at Jack D. Nutt Arena in Lincoln, Ill.
Maranatha begins postseason play versus Trinity Bible in the NCCAA North Region Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Ankeny, IA.
MEN'S SOCCER
The Maranatha Baptist University men's soccer team lost at Viterbo 3-0 on Friday to conclude regular-season play.
The Sabercats (3-7-2) were outshot 35-1 and goalie Tim Kinzler made 12 saves. The V-Hawks scored in the 15th, 59th and 70th minutes.
Maranatha opens up postseason play on Thursday in the NCCAA North Region Tournament against Faith Baptist Bible at home at 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer regular-season finale against Great Lakes Christian on Saturday was cancelled.
The Sabercats (3-5-1) start the postseason at home against Faith Baptist Bible in the NCCAA North Region Championship on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
