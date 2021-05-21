LAKE MILLS — Senior Elijah Shevey struck out six in five effective inning as Luther Prep beat the host Lake Mills baseball team 9-4 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (9-4, 5-2 Capitol) are a half-game behind first-place Columbus and tied with Lakeside in the conference standings.
“Offensively, we were just picking away with single runs in the first, second and fourth,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “After Shevey and Parker Winghart walked to start the seventh, Kyle Shupmann had a great at bat. With two strikes, he fouled off five pitches until he was able to hit a hard liner to left that resulted in two runs scoring. Jackson Heiman’s sacrifice to deep right scored Schupmann and Owen Ernest’s double over the centerfielder drove in David Baumann and finished off a big inning for us to give us some breathing room.
“Lake Mills played a very scrappy game tonight. They were much improved from the team we beat earlier in the season, which is exactly what I expected.”
Kyle Schupmann, David Baumann and Owen Ernest each had two-hit games for LPS.
Shevey allowed three earned on six hits while walking one on 79 pitches. Marcus Winkel earned the win in relief, allowing one earned on one hit in two frames.
Caden Belling went 3-for-4, driving in two, and Derek Bruce had a two-run home run to tie it at three apiece in the fifth for Lake Mills (6-7, 1-5).
“This was a tight game until the sixth,” Kiecker said. “Both pitchers were doing a very solid job on the mound. Elijah Shevey really only made one bad pitch and that was to David Bruce in the fifth inning. He hit a deep shot over the right field fence to tie the game at 3-3. But typical of how consistent Elijah has been for us, he struck out the next batter looking to end the inning.
“Marcus Winkel finished the last two innings and gave us another good performance. He was able to pick up his first varsity win.”
Baumann plated Schupmann with a one-out single in the sixth for the go-ahead score. The Phoenix added another in the inning of an error before scoring four times in the seventh.
L-Cat starter Eddy Eveland struck out five and walked two over six innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits and took the loss.
Lake Mills plays at Johnson Creek on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Phoenix play at Pewaukee on Saturday at 1 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 9, LAKE MILLS 4
Luther Prep 110 102 4 — 9 7 0
Lake Mills 100 020 1 — 4 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (5-6-3-3-6-1), Winkel (W; 2-1-1-1-1-1); LM: Eveland (L; 6-5-5-1-5-2), Lee (1-2-4-4-1-2).
Leading hitters — LP: Ernest 2x3 (2B), Schupmann 2x3 (2B), Baumann 2x3; LM: Bruce (HR), Belling 3x4 (2B).
