NEW BERLIN — Luther Prep’s volleyball team went 2-2 at the New Berlin West Invitational on Saturday.
The Phoenix lost to Franklin 19-25, 15-25, lost to Fond du Lac 23-25, 15-25, defeated West Bend West 5-23, 25-15 and also beat West Allis Hale 25-14, 25-15.
Sam Fisch led Luther Prep with 20 kills, followed by Emma Bortulin with 16, Andrea Bortulin with 15 and Ella Tomhave with 11. Fisch also had three blocks. Anna Kieselhorst led the team in digs with 51, followed by Tomhave with 29, Emma Bortulin with 24 and Molly Fitzsimmons with 14. Andrea Bortulin put up 39 assists while Fitzsimmons added 21. Kieselhorst and Andrea Bortulin each served five aces.
“It was very encouraging to see us come out and be more offensive,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“We played strong competition today and showed that we can hang with good teams. Having four hitters in double-figure kills for the day is something we need to continue to see this season.
“Andrea and Molly are doing a great job getting all of our hitters involved and we made some really smart plays today.
“Anna had a great defensive day and really fueled our ability to get an offensive running. Our wins were a team effort today which was fun to see.”
