MAZOMANIE — Luther Prep’s girls basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 65-47 win over Wisconsin Heights on Friday.

The Phoenix led 28-27 at the break in a foul-filled first half. Grace Schmidt, who led all scorers with 24 points, picked up her third with 20 seconds left in the half.

The second half saw a back and forth battle until the Phoenix pulled away on a combination of 3s and fast break points.

Taylor Zellmer played well, adding 18 for the Phoenix.

Five other Phoenix rounded out the scoring for the Phoenix in the double-digit victory.

Luther Prep travels to play Lake Country Lutheran tonight.

LUTHER PREP 65,

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 47

Luther Prep 28 37 — 65

Wis. Heights 27 20 — 47

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 3 1-2 8, Wendorff 1 0-0 2, Bargenquast 1 1-1 3, Kieselhorst 2 0-1 5, Chaillier 2 0-0 5, Schmidt 9 5-8 24, Zeller 6 4-8 18 Totals 24 11-20 65

Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — VanRiper 7 3-3 20, Payne 4 3-6 11, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Doherty 4 0-0 8, Bartel 2 0-0 4, Teela 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 6-9 47

Three-point goals — LP (deBoer, Kieselhorst, Chaillier, Schmidt, Zellmer 2), WH (VanRiper 3)

Total fouls — LP 12, WH 20

Recommended for you

Load comments