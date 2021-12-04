Phoenix win at Wisconsin Heights Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAZOMANIE — Luther Prep’s girls basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 65-47 win over Wisconsin Heights on Friday.The Phoenix led 28-27 at the break in a foul-filled first half. Grace Schmidt, who led all scorers with 24 points, picked up her third with 20 seconds left in the half.The second half saw a back and forth battle until the Phoenix pulled away on a combination of 3s and fast break points.Taylor Zellmer played well, adding 18 for the Phoenix.Five other Phoenix rounded out the scoring for the Phoenix in the double-digit victory.Luther Prep travels to play Lake Country Lutheran tonight.LUTHER PREP 65,WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 47Luther Prep 28 37 — 65Wis. Heights 27 20 — 47Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 3 1-2 8, Wendorff 1 0-0 2, Bargenquast 1 1-1 3, Kieselhorst 2 0-1 5, Chaillier 2 0-0 5, Schmidt 9 5-8 24, Zeller 6 4-8 18 Totals 24 11-20 65Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — VanRiper 7 3-3 20, Payne 4 3-6 11, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Doherty 4 0-0 8, Bartel 2 0-0 4, Teela 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 6-9 47Three-point goals — LP (deBoer, Kieselhorst, Chaillier, Schmidt, Zellmer 2), WH (VanRiper 3)Total fouls — LP 12, WH 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Alan B. Miller Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.