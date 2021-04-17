JEFFERSON — McFarland posed a different offensive threat than Jefferson's first three run-heavy foes.
The Spartans have the capability to spread the field and feature multi-receiver looks.
The Eagles were up to that new challenge, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions in a 36-19 Rock Valley victory over McFarland for Homecoming on Friday.
"We were nervous on the defensive side," Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. "We've seen nothing like them this year. We've been four linebackers in the box all season and knew tonight was going to be different. We are a little banged up on the back end with a couple guys out. I'm very proud of the way the secondary rose to the occasion.
"(McFarland quarterback Cooper Kennedy) is a very talented young man and they have some good receivers. We were fortunate to hold them to a couple field goals and got that turnover in the first half. For the most part, we were confident we could move the ball. We were cautious and concerned we could get off the field on the other side of the ball. I'm pleased with the effort."
Jefferson's 346 yards of total offense all came on the ground as the team successfully worked the edge with McFarland attempting to clog the middle by adding an extra lineman.
"With the way they were lined up and what we thought they were going to make us do was run outside," Gee explained. "Power is our bread-and-butter play. They put that extra tackle over our tight end and said 'that's not going to happen.' We worked this week on getting outside and getting the edge the best we can. Hoping off that we could run some trap. We had some success in the first half with those trap plays. I was pleased. It's not always easy to set the edge against an athletic team like them. We were able to do it pretty consistently."
Junior running back Brady Gotto led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 116 yards, junior tailback Nate McKenzie added 14 totes for 96 yards and a score while senior running back Cole Witucki contributed 67 yards on 16 touches, scoring twice.
"This gives us a winning record for the season," Gee said of a team that improves to 3-1, bouncing back from last week's loss at Monroe. "With the way spring football is going, that's really the one thing we can really hang our hats on. There isn't a postseason and in a few days these guys will be running track, playing baseball and everything else.
"We're excited for the seniors to be able to say 'my senior year we won our homecoming game, we had a winning record and it was spring football, but we had a great time.' That's what I really want for the kids."
The Spartans (0-4) opened with possession near midfield after a nice return by sophomore Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and were threatening to score after a chunk completion down the middle from sophomore quarterback Cooper Kennedy to junior h-back Ethan Paulat. Four plays later McFarland settled for a 30-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Mason Folk.
The Eagles countered with a series of productive runs, including a gain of 16 by McKenzie that pushed it to the Spartan 24. Witucki picked up a pivotal 4th and 4 to push it to the 11-yard line to help set up junior quarterback Evan Neitzel from a yard out, capping a 13-play, 73-yard drive, to make it 7-3 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter.
A 3rd and 4 from their own 43 went awry for the Spartans, leading to a fumble that Jefferson downed near midfield.
Six plays later, junior running back Patrick Rogers scored from five yards out and senior kicker Carson Fairfield's point after made it 14-3 with 10:17 in the first half. Witucki and Gotto had chain-moving carries preceding the score.
"They have good size up front, run it very well and are a disciplined group," McFarland football coach Paul Ackley said. "Coach (Gee) does a great job coaching it and they have good running backs and a good offensive line."
Jefferson senior linebacker Josh Gehl put the ensuing Spartans drive behind the chains, springing through for a second-down tackle for loss that set up third and long, all but forcing a three-and-out.
It took the Eagles 4:32 to move 58 yards and find paydirt once more with Witucki doing the honors from a yard away, pushing the advantage to 21-3. Rogers, McKenzie and Witucki all had key pickups to keep the drive rolling.
McFarland refused to go away quietly, racking up 27 yards on its first play of the next series on a contested catch downfield by senior wideout Aiden Irwin. Kennedy then just reached the line to gain on a 4th and 5 scamper.
Junior running back Chase Quelle's catch on the next play moved it to the five-yard line, where on 4th and goal Irwin caught a five-yard score, maintaining his balance near the front pylon, from a rolling Kennedy to make it 21-10 with 49.2 seconds remaining.
"I thought we passed fairly well and were able to get some guys open in the pass game," Ackley said. "Have to continue to work on our run game. They have some big guys up front. We're just not quite there yet run-game wise. Pass game we're getting there. Have to get the ball to the outside. We tried to get it to the outside the best we could.
"Cooper did a nice job throwing the ball tonight. Dadon (Gillen) and Aiden did a good job working together, got some yards after the catch."
Spartans sophomore Paul Morris kept the momentum going for the visitors by recovering a pooch kick after it had traveled the requisite 10 yards to steal another possession before intermission.
Dyer-Ysaguirre had a big catch that picked up more than 20 yards, setting up a red zone chance. McFarland ran out of time to add six, settling for a Folk 37-yarder with 1.7 seconds left.
McFarland, which had five first-half possessions to Jefferson's three, tried to add to that count with a deliberate onside kick to open the second half. It nearly worked to perfection but Eagles junior Andrew Gee came out of a scrum with it near midfield.
McKenzie put the finishing touches on an eight-play, 51-yard march that lasted 3:23 with a six-yard scoring tote off tackle that made it 28-13.
McFarland's next drive ended after three plays. Jefferson's Witucki was then brought down short on a 4th and 5 pitch in Spartans territory.
The Spartans, who were 1-for-9 on third downs, turned it over on downs before an Eagles fumble gave McFarland new life and a short field from the 46-yard line with 10:06 to go.
Irwin had a 13-yard grab that set up a scoring chance. Gillen, a sophomore wideout, then hauled in a 15-yard scoring reception in the back of the end zone. Folk's PAT try sailed wide left, leaving the margin 28-19 at the 8:44 mark.
"(Our guys) keep giving us good effort," Ackley said. "We were right there down 21-13 at halftime. It's a one-score game there. We get it to 28-19 and just wish we could have gotten that extra point to make it a one-score game in the fourth. We were right there.
"When they hold the ball like that and control the clock it's just a hard game to win. You have to take advantage of your opportunities on offense when you get them."
Jefferson junior Aiden Behm pounced on the Spartans' onside kick at the team's 48. The Eagles, who were 5-for-8 on third down and 2-for-3 on fourth, then had a clock-chewing four-and-a-half minute drive that resulted in Witucki's second score from a yard out. Gotto raced in for the two-point conversion and the final margin.
Jefferson hosts Evansville to conclude the alternate fall season next week.
"They are a talented team that do it both in the run and pass," Gee said. "It's a fitting way to end to the season defensively to be able to handle both of them."
JEFFERSON 36, McFARLAND 19
McFarland 3 10 0 6 — 19
Jefferson 7 14 7 8 — 36
Scoring plays
First quarter
M — Folk 30 field goal, 9:42
J — Neitzel 1 run (Fairfield kick), 3:07
Second quarter
J — Rogers 5 run (Fairfield kick), 10:17
J — Witucki 1 run (Fairfield kick), 4:27
M — Irwin 5 pass from Kennedy (Folk kick), :49.2
M — Folk 37 field goal, :1.7
Third quarter
J — McKenzie 6 run (Fairfield kick), 8:37
Fourth quarter
M — Gillen 15 pass from Kennedy (kick failed), 8:44
J — Witucki 1 run (Gotto run), 4:21
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — M 10, J 21. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 37, J 346. Passing yards — M 183, J 0. Total yards — M 220, J 346. Penalties-yards — M 1-5, J 3-31. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, J 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — J: Gotto 15-116, McKenzie 14-96, Witucki 16-67. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — M: 1-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.