BARABOO — Three strokes separated Lakeside Lutheran and Baraboo in a dual Wednesday at Baraboo Country Club. The Warriors lost the match, 201-204.
“Not our best score today, but a beautiful day for golf in Baraboo,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It was close. We could have saved a few strokes on the greens, but there were some challenging holes. It’s the difference between a three-putt versus a two-putt on just a couple holes from each player.”
Lakeside had another sound contribution from senior Maya Heckmann, who fired a 44, one stroke short of the first-place card of Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison (43).
Heckmann started off her nine-hole round with three straight pars. She finished with four pars on the day.
Ava Heckmann placed second on Lakeside and took third overall with a 48. Ava had two pars during her round.
Lauren Lostetter carded a 54. Her day was highlighted with four bogeys, including three straight to start the day. Ella Butzine was four shots behind Lostetter with a 58. Kaylea Affeld rounded out the Warrior five with a 63.
Lakeside plays next on Sept. 14 at Waunakee at 3:30 p.m. at Bishopvs Bay Country Club in Middleton.
